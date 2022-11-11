LeRoy Township purchases property

LEROY TOWNSHIP — The LeRoy Township supervisors anticipate no new taxes in next year’s budget, though they were able to announce a purchase at their monthly meeting Monday.
Township Secretary/Treasurer Ted Tomlinson informed those gathered that the township had spent roughly $120,000 on the lot directly adjacent to the township building at the corner of Mill Street and Route 414. The lot address is 10120 Route 414, and the property extends down toward the little league baseball field.
“The opportunity arose where we could get the lot and use it for additional parking, and we were encouraged by the LeRoy Baptist Church, who also had interest in some of the land,” Tomlinson explained.
The deal just closed last week. The township plans to demolish the building on the site as soon as possible and use it as a parking lot for the building that will eventually be the township hall and secretary’s office.
Tomlinson reported that bids were advertised for building a ramp into the new township building, a requirement to make it accessible and Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.
Supervisor Jason Krise mentioned that bidding contractors may be able to draw different plans for a ramp now that the property adjacent is also township property.
No bids were sent to the township regarding the ramp yet. If none come in the township will be at liberty to reach out to contractors directly without going through the bidding process.
There is currently $176,463 in the General Fund and $50,549 in the American Rescue Plan funds, which Tomlinson said will likely be used to pay for the ADA upgrades to the building.
