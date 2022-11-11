LeRoy Township purchases property

The LeRoy Township Supervisors discussed the next year’s budget, and did not anticipate a raise in taxes for the coming year.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

LEROY TOWNSHIP — The LeRoy Township supervisors anticipate no new taxes in next year’s budget, though they were able to announce a purchase at their monthly meeting Monday.

Township Secretary/Treasurer Ted Tomlinson informed those gathered that the township had spent roughly $120,000 on the lot directly adjacent to the township building at the corner of Mill Street and Route 414. The lot address is 10120 Route 414, and the property extends down toward the little league baseball field.

