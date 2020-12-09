LeRoy Township secures 15 year tax rate freeze in 2021 final budget

LeRoy Township Supervisors Ted Tomlinson (left) and Jason Krise (right) voted to approve the LeRoy Township 2021 final budget during a monthly meeting on Monday.

 Review Photo/BRIANNE OSTRANDER

LeRoy Township will mark a decade and a half since its last property tax raise this year, as the township’s 2021 budget has been approved with a continued tax rate of 3.5 mills.

Even with a tax rate that has been frozen since 2006, LeRoy Township’s general fund budget reports an estimated net income of $8,103, as income is projected to hit $162,257 and total costs are recorded at $154,154.

Earned income taxes, impact fee funds and real estate taxes make the bulk of LeRoy Township’s 2021 income, according to the final budget, as they contribute $53,000, $50,000 and $41,000 respectively.

LeRoy Township’s final budget reflects its largest costs stemming from highway maintenance at $65,000, fire contribution at $25,550, Winter maintenance at $15,000 and budgeted repairs to tools and machinery at $15,000.

The township’s final state fund budget also projects an income surplus, estimated at $13,160, as it includes a total income of $75,360 with the majority being sourced from liquid fuels at $61,000 and expenses totaling $62,200 with the largest cost being highway maintenance at $40,000.

