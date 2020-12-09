LeRoy Township secures 15 year tax rate freeze in 2021 final budget

LeRoy Township will mark a decade and a half since its last property tax raise this year, as the township’s 2021 budget has been approved with a continued tax rate of 3.5 mills.
Even with a tax rate that has been frozen since 2006, LeRoy Township’s general fund budget reports an estimated net income of $8,103, as income is projected to hit $162,257 and total costs are recorded at $154,154.
Earned income taxes, impact fee funds and real estate taxes make the bulk of LeRoy Township’s 2021 income, according to the final budget, as they contribute $53,000, $50,000 and $41,000 respectively.
LeRoy Township’s final budget reflects its largest costs stemming from highway maintenance at $65,000, fire contribution at $25,550, Winter maintenance at $15,000 and budgeted repairs to tools and machinery at $15,000.
The township’s final state fund budget also projects an income surplus, estimated at $13,160, as it includes a total income of $75,360 with the majority being sourced from liquid fuels at $61,000 and expenses totaling $62,200 with the largest cost being highway maintenance at $40,000.
