Leroy Township talks oiling dirt roads

LEROY TOWNSHIP — The dry summer weather was on residents’ minds at the Leroy Township meeting Monday.
Several residents with property on Leroy Mountain Road — a dirt road — expressed their desire to purchase additional oil for in front of their domiciles when the township oils the dirt roads. The township usually oils 200 feet of dirt road in front of resident homes each summer to combat dust from traffic. Residents can purchase more if they desire.
Currently, heavy water truck traffic on Sunset Road prohibits oiling that roadway, as the fresh oil would be torn up quickly. Township Secretary Ted Tomlinson noted that in 2020 the township spread just over 9,000 gallons of oil on the roads and 2021 saw just over 11,000 gallons. Current estimates for this year approach 20,000 gallons, requiring more than two full tankers.
A date was not set for the purchase and application as yet, but it was decided the oil will be applied in the late evening to night when traffic on the dirt roads has subsided.
Tyler Hamilton, a resident of Sunset Road who had previously attended meetings concerned about high speed traffic on Sunset, reported that the water trucks traveling the road maintain safer speeds and their presence has slowed traffic on the road overall. Supervisors reported that they can install ‘Watch Children’ signs on Sunset to encourage drivers to take care.
The township also discussed bringing the new Mill Street Township Building up to compliance with guidelines established by the Americans with Disabilities Act. An access ramp will need to be installed, and a more accessible bathroom will need to be renovated before the township can use the building as a meeting spot.
