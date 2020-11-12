LEROY – The LeRoy Township tax rate will stay the same for the 15th year in a row, according to the township’s 2021 preliminary budget.
LeRoy Township Supervisors approved the preliminary budget last week, which includes a property tax rate of 3.5 mills, which has remained in place annually since 2006.
The township’s general fund budget shows a total income of $162,257 with the largest contributions coming from $53,000 in earned income tax, $50,000 from impact fee funds and $41,000 from real estate tax.
LeRoy Township’s general fund expenses total $154,154 with the biggest costs coming from highway maintenance at $65,000, fire contribution at $25,550, Winter maintenance at $15,000 and budgeted repairs to tools and machinery at $15,000.
LeRoy Township’s preliminary 2021 general fund budget reflects a net income of $8,103.
The township’s state fund budget includes a total income of $75,360 with the majority stemming from liquid fuels at $61,000 and $62,200 in total expenses with the largest cost being highway maintenance at $40,000, leaving a net income of $13,160.
