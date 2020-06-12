Response to McLinko
There was an article in the June 9 edition of The Daily Review that features Commissioner Doug McLinko calling the governor a hypocrite. He notes Wolf has the same rights as any other law-abiding citizen. I find it interesting that he used the phrase law-abiding, since it wasn’t too long ago that he was encouraging residents of Bradford County to violate an executive order issued by the state, which has the force of a law, along with his cohort, the District Attorney, Chad Salsman.
McLinko stated that Wolf called them “cowards and quitters.” First, Wolf did not call them “cowards and quitters.” The headlines of several news articles described Wolf’s words that way. He was referring to politicians planning to defy his stay at home order. Wolf called the move a “cowardly act.”
Second, Wolf just enacted a $225 million grant program for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
Third, if small businesses are suffering, perhaps part of the reason is because McLinko’s beloved administration refused to provide competent oversight of the Paycheck Protection Program, which was passed by the House to help small businesses stay afloat during this time. According to The Guardian, “As Congress rushed to provide economic relief to US businesses, it also sent money to companies that did not critically need financial aid. More than 300 publicly traded companies received payments. Indebted fossil-fuel producers have been among them. At least one company used its aid to benefit wealthy, private jet-owning clients. Small businesses, meanwhile, say they have struggled to gain access to the loans.”
If McLinko wants to help small businesses, he should write Toomey to demand better accountability for the Paycheck Protection Program and help facilitate small businesses who want to take advantage of Wolf’s new small business grant program. But he doesn’t. McLinko’s comments are just throwing meat to his Bradford County base, like Trump does.
And as much as McLinko doesn’t want to utter the words, the correct term for the event was a “Black Lives Matter” event, not “Blue Lives Murder.”
Susan Bailey
Fairfax, Virginia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.