A pretty gutsy move ... and other thoughts
The decisive actions of DA Chad Salsman in helping to guarantee our inalienable rights is heart warming. Like Bradford County’s Sheriff Clinton “C.J.” Walters, Chad appears to honor his oath of office, a sacred oath sworn to take office and paid for by the blood of close to a million Americans over the years. The deep state and mainstream media have terrorized the public to the point of desperation, hopelessness and even suicide for political agendas. Very few if any in the media, except for, say, Dr. Oz, has even given us nutritional suggestions to increase our odds of survival!. Why?
As many great people have said,” I’d rather die as a free person than live as a slave.” Thank you, Mr. Salsman, for helping to break the chains which Gov. Wolf shackled us with. It is said that when President Eisenhower was flying over Pennsylvania to Camp David with Nikita Khrushchev he told Khrushchev he could never take over this country because every house below them is armed with guns. Mr. Salsman demonstrates that the same spirit of resolve still exists.
———
How selfish can us older Americans be, claiming to honor our dead veterans on Memorial Day while cowering at the thought of dying in order to save our economy from the media/pharmaceutical driven madness of surrendering our God given constitutional rights. We live in an alternate reality where sticking our heads in the sand is preferable to questioning the proven lies and sinister agenda of Gates, Fauci, CNN, and BIG Pharma. “Too Big To Fail” and “Too Big to Jail”?
If I were a young man, I would question why I would sacrifice my life for my self-centered shallow generation willing to grovel after almost a million Americans died to keep us free. We are no longer free. Presently, we will be remembered as the “Ungrateful Generation”!
Joseph Dupont
Towanda
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.