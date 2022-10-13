Democratic leaders need a two year sabbatical

Where does on begin? President Biden is now selling off thousands of gallons a day of our strategic oil and gas reserves for political reasons. He wants to keep prices at the pump from rising before mid term elections. Our reserves are now down to a 1948 level. This action borders on treasonous. That reserve is for emergency military actions that might arise. It is not to be used for political purposes. I hate to think what will happen after mid term elections when sales from the reserves will have to stop. Gas prices at the pump will skyrocket.