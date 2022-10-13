Democratic leaders need a two year sabbatical
Where does on begin? President Biden is now selling off thousands of gallons a day of our strategic oil and gas reserves for political reasons. He wants to keep prices at the pump from rising before mid term elections. Our reserves are now down to a 1948 level. This action borders on treasonous. That reserve is for emergency military actions that might arise. It is not to be used for political purposes. I hate to think what will happen after mid term elections when sales from the reserves will have to stop. Gas prices at the pump will skyrocket.
When Biden took office we had energy independence. Our economy was in the best shape in decades. Blacks and hispanics had jobs like never before. Our employment rates were higher and our unemployment rates lower than decades. Gas prices at the pump were mostly below two dollars a gallon. Our southern border was secure. Biden and his gang threw all this out the window and proceeded to spend the nation into near bankruptcy status which has led to the destruction of the value of the dollar and sky high inflation. They have kept nothing in reserve to help with disaster like the mess in Florida. They have seen nothing yet with the disaster that are pending.
Elections are coming. It is high time to give those democrats that have betrayed the trust of their constituents a couple of years sabbatical to sit out and consider what they have done to help destroy American democracy.
Then three is China. When will we finally realize that they are a serious enemy who is buying up our farm land near our military bases and killing thousands of our youth with the drugs they are walking across our southern border. Every thing we buy that is made in China goes to fund their efforts to take over America.
