Frontier fails
My wife and I received a phone call on October 17. That was to be our last.
It is November 1. It has been 15 days since we have had phone or internet service.
Beginning October 18, we have contacted Frontier Tech six times. We gave a detailed explanation of our problem (no phone or internet service) and they listened patiently, wrote up a repair request (at one point even expedited our repair request) and nothing happened.
A Frontier fail. We live in a rural area. We have no cell phone service. It is a dead zone. Without cell or landline phone service we now must drive 10 miles, one way, to make a phone call.
A Frontier fail. Emergency and medical issues can occur any time. To anyone. With no access to public communication to or from our home, now we can only trust our luck.
A Frontier fail. If by any chance we are put on the Frontier list for repair, we’re curious how they will reach out to us to let us know they’re coming. They can’t. Because we have no phone or internet. A Frontier fail.
Greg Wood
ROME, PA
