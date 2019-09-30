TOWANDA — Tiny cars, clown noses and big top tents took center stage at Towanda High School on Saturday as 18 local young women competed for the title of Bradford-Sullivan Counties’ Outstanding Young Woman.
Emily Lewis, representing Wyalusing High School, won the “The Circus Is In Town” themed program, combining smarts, poise and a tap dance to Friend Like Me from Aladdin to command all “three rings.”
Lewis is not only a passionate tap dancer but has learned to juggle an array of activities as she is a member of the National Honor Society, student council, yearbook, chorus, Future Business Leaders of America, volleyball, cheerleading and theater department.
Lewis marks the third consecutive Wyalusing student to be crowned OYW following Magdalena Poost in 2018 and 2019’s Ashlee Newton.
Another Wyalusing Ram alumni, Gabby Gaustad, who claimed the OYW title in 2000, joined Newton to serve as Saturday night’s program hostesses.
With no lions to be tamed or tightropes in sight, participants lit up the stage with an aerobics and fitness routine, presence and presentation section that included impromptu questions based on the young women’s applications and a variety of performing arts, including vocals, dance, photography, a flute and even a self-written monologue about raising pigs.
Newton bid farewell to the program, thankful as she reflected on the many opportunities given to her as 2019 OYW and stating that judges were surely choosing a “representative out of a group of winners and not a winner out of a group of representatives” before passing the proverbial ringmaster’s top hat to Lewis.
OYW award winners included Athens’ Emily Canavan, who claimed both the Keystone and Pat Parsons Awards; Canton’s Dawcin Jones, who received the Sue Stanton Community Award; Scholastic & Achievement award winner Emily Brion, from Sayre; Madeline Getola of Troy, who collected the top prize in Performing Arts; and Aerobics & Fitness champion, Towanda’s Jonnilei Abrams.
The Interview award, as well as the Presence & Presentation award went to 2020 OYW Lewis.
Towanda’s Emily Carr was deemed OYW fourth runner-up, followed by third runner-up Jones, second runner-up Brion and first runner-up, Towanda’s Erica Locke.
