LGBT documentary gets encore in Towanda

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council will hold a special screening of their original documentary, “Out Here: LGBT Stories from Bradford County,” at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at the Keystone Theatre in Towanda.
The documentary debuted at the Keystone on National Coming Out Day, Oct. 11, and was also screened at the Sayre Theatre on Oct. 16. Between the first two screenings combined there were more than 100 people in attendance.
This third special screening was planned for special guests by invitation, but has since been opened up due to public interest.
“We are inviting the county commissioners from Bradford County (and) Sullivan County, healthcare workers, school administrators, social and mental health (workers),” said BCRAC programs director Carla Salsman.
While the primary goal of this screening is to further conversations about the LGBT community of Bradford County, Salsman recalled hearing from several families who regretted being unable to see the film in October.
She encouraged those who missed it in October to attend this special viewing, and she expressed her hope that the local leaders and administrators would attend as well.
As with the first two screenings, the movie will be shown free of charge.
For more information, call the BCRAC at (570) 268-2787 or email info@bcrac.org.
