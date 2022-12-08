LGBT documentary gets encore in Towanda

As part of its community conversation project, the BCRAC gave out pride pins during the October screenings of “Out Here: LGBT Stories from Bradford County.” With options to make the colors of each pride flag, these pins are still available at the Keystone Theatre in Towanda.

 Review Photo/Erik Berggren

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council will hold a special screening of their original documentary, “Out Here: LGBT Stories from Bradford County,” at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at the Keystone Theatre in Towanda.

The documentary debuted at the Keystone on National Coming Out Day, Oct. 11, and was also screened at the Sayre Theatre on Oct. 16. Between the first two screenings combined there were more than 100 people in attendance.

