Public libraries received access to a portion of American Rescue Plan money administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services, a government agency that distributed funding to each state earmarked for these vital institutions. The Library System of Bradford County applied for and received the portion allocated to them through the commonwealth and have applied that funding to an innovative and exciting new resource.
“We are so excited to partner with Hoopla, a digital media platform presented by Midwest Tape,” explained System Administrator Lea Chisum. “This grant allows us to expand our digital collection in a fun, dynamic platform that is so easy to use. Our patrons can tap into all of their favorite media with just a click on all of their devices.”
The app-based service Hoopla connects library card holders from participating libraries to a wealth of materials including electronic books, electronic audio books, music, television programs, magazines, and more. Parents can engage the Kids mode to provide access to age appropriate materials. Hoopla digital is a category-creating service that partners with Public Libraries across North America, Australia, and New Zealand to provide online and mobile access to thousands of movies, TV shows, music albums, eBooks, audiobooks, and comics.
The platform is dynamic and easy to use with access to over one million titles across a range of formats including e-books, e-audio, comics, movies, television, periodicals, music, Curiosity Stream, The Great Courses Plus, and more. The Hoopla digital collection includes popular entertainment and educational content, such as hit TV series, newly released music, bestselling audiobooks and eBooks, and much more. The collection is always growing. Promotions include comic and adult book clubs with associated discussion guides, BingePass which permits users to access multiple titles with one checkout, curated lists about a variety of topics and interests, and Bonus Borrows that don’t cost you a borrow. Author conversations occur regularly and there are regular features including Cooking with Kids, Poetry Month, Health & Wellness, and others which connect users to a vast collection of pertinent media. Hoopla connects users to AcornTV, Craftsy, and other trending channels.
Hoopla is available for use on nearly every digital device including android and Apple mobile phones, tablets, laptops and computers. It also works with Smart televisions and many streaming devices including Roku. The service is also compatible with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Alexis, Echo, and other devices.
The application can be downloaded for free from any app service by searching for Hoopla. It can additionally be accessed through the Hoopla website at Hoopladigital.com or through the link on a local library’s website.
With Hoopla, the nine libraries of The Library System of Bradford County now offer members a vast digital collection that maximizes the power of a library card. Hoopla has pioneered a unique model that allows patrons to borrow content immediately from anywhere. Its platform integrates multiple media formats into a single intuitive user experience appropriate for all ages and abilities. With Hoopla digital, patrons can borrow, instantly stream, and download dynamic content with a valid library card. All content is accessible via Hoopla digital’s mobile app and online at hoopladigital.com.
The Library System of Bradford County is comprised of nine independent libraries including (west to east) Green Free Library in Canton, Allen F. Pierce Library in Troy, Bradford County Library in Burlington, Mather Memorial Library in Ulster, Spalding Memorial Library in Athens, Sayre Public Library in Sayre, Monroeton Public Library in Monroeton, Towanda Public Library in Towanda, and Wyalusing Public Library in Wyalusing.
