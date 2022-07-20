Libraries team with state park, master gardeners, to celebrate Moth Week

Many associate moths with damaged cloth or crowded porch lights, but the truth is far more interesting. More than 500 species are native to Pennsylvania and some of the most spectacular varieties can be found in Bradford County, such as the hummingbird moth and the luna moth.
Last year the Library System of Bradford County held its first Moth Ball in conjunction with the 10th anniversary of Moth Week, the annual event designed to encourage citizen science and explore the world of moths. Close to a dozen braved the dark terrain. This year, the event will take place on Saturday, July 23, starting at 8:30 p.m. at Mt. Pisgah State Park.
What’s a Moth Ball? Interested parties of all ages are invited to gather at the Nature Center at Mt. Pisgah State Park at dusk with flashlights and mud-proof footwear to learn about what differentiates a moth from the more admired butterfly, concoct attractant using common household ingredients, examine the Nature Center’s collection, and tour the native species garden to see what flits in the dark.
Rich Gulyas, Mt. Pisgah’s environmental education specialist, says “it’s a fun way for families to learn about how important moths are for pollination.”
Penn State Extension master gardeners will be providing the educational content this year. Makayla Accettulla is stoked to bring the facts and some fun.
This year’s participants are encouraged to show their moth love with wings and costumes, or by bringing found specimens. There will also be a few giveaways. This event promises to have something for everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.