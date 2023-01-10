The Bradford County Library announces the 2023 annual original book writing competition. If you are a student in grades 1st through 8th and live in Bradford County, you can write a book and enter the competition.
Here are the rules for the competition. The work should be done by one person, on any topic. Contestants will be judged on creative expression. The paper size must be standard, 8 ½ inches by 11 inches using one side of the paper only. Please type or write in ink. Illustrations can be in marker, ink, crayon, or photographs. All illustrations must be legible for scanning. Each book will have a cover designed by the author. Please include two title pages: one with title, author’s name, school or home school, age, home phone for notification purposes, and the second title page with just the author’s name, title, and any artwork. The margins must be one inch on all sides: top, bottom, left, and right.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.