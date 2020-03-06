Library/STEM lab plans pose plenty of learning potential for Wyalusing High School

WYALUSING TOWNSHIP — Additional academic tools, supplemental learning spaces, and collaborative areas are among what’s being proposed in a Wyalusing Valley High School library/STEM lab renovation that is currently being reviewed by administrators.
The Wyalusing Area Education Foundation provided the funding for Hunt Engineers, Architects, and Land Surveyors to come up with a conceptual design of the space utilizing survey results from both teachers and students, according to Superintendent Dr. Jason Bottiglieri.
“We are still at the early stages,” he explained, “but I do anticipate being able to dot some Is and cross some Ts over the next couple of months as we prepare for what I’m hoping is a bigger presentation to our school board and our public in May.”
Hunt Engineers split up the proposal into seven modules in addition to plans to update paint and wall finishes, replace flooring, replace the existing ceiling grid, and update lighting to LED, according to information that had been presented by the company.
The other modules include a research and reading area, small and large group work areas, digital media space, maker space, a lounge, and updates to the area’s information technology.
Bottiglieri said the district is currently focusing on the collaborative learning spaces, along with lighting, furniture, ceiling, flooring, and electricity upgrades. Curriculum resources will be looked at in the weeks ahead.
He noted that fiction books will not be eliminated from the library, although non-fiction research materials will be pulled due to the Chromebooks and other digital resources that students have available to them.
