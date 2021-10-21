Lights up in Alparon Park

TROY — Visitors of Alparon Park will have better illumination along the walkways going forward.
On Tuesday, the directors of the Troy Lions Club and the Troy Lions Club Foundation held their Lighting Ceremony to celebrate the newly installed lights along the park’s walkway.
They built the path that cuts along the hillside next to Firehouse Drive near the Dandy Mini Mart and leads to a foot bridge to the park.
Storms damaged the trees that held the previous lights, which created a safety issue for nighttime travelers, said Cassy Dygert, a Lions Club member.
To install the lights, the Club removed old trees and lights, dug holes, poured cement, installed underground conduits and wires and conducted other tasks to make the project possible, she said.
The new lights provide a safe path for attendees of football games, Troy Skateland and other events sponsored by the park.
The vintage style of the pole lights strengthen Troy as the beautiful, quaint, old-fashioned community incorporated in 1845 and the Lions currently maintains the walkway with work bees twice a year, said Dygert.
The Troy Lions Club helped build the walkway in the 1970s when members saw the danger of residents walking along the highway to attend activities at the park, she said.
A matching grant was acquired from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of Recreation and Conservation, Heritage and Other Parks as administered through the Endless Mountains Heritage Region, Inc. Mini Grant Program.
The Club thanked Executive Director Cain Chamberlain of the Endless Mountains Heritage Region for the matching grant, contractor Greg Jones from Gregory S. Jones Contracting, Inc. for his direction, Duane Finogle for removing the trees and Hoover Hardware and Denney Electric Supply for their generous discounts.
They also had a special thanks for Lions Brad Chamberlain, Mark Grammes and Ed Sjoblom and to all of the Lion Volunteers.
