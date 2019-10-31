The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services will begin accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program on Friday.
LIHEAP provides heading assistance for low-income renters and homeowners during the winter. Nearly $91 million in benefits were provided to 328,700 households during the 2018-2019 season, while an additional $53,353,453 in crisis benefits helped nearly 135,000 households, according to officials.
“LIHEAP provides vital assistance to consumers across Pennsylvania and it is an integral part of helping at-risk families,” said Public Utility Commission Chairman Gladys Brown Dutrieuille. “Additionally, we encourage consumers to explore assistance services offered by our utilities. Together, LIHEAP and utility-run assistance programs are life-savers for hundreds-of-thousands of families every winter.”
“LIHEAP helps some of the commonwealth’s most vulnerable citizens — children, older Pennsylvanians, and individuals with a disability — make ends meet as heating costs increase,” added Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller. “I encourage anyone who may be eligible, or anyone who has loved ones or neighbors that could benefit from this program, to apply.”
The program’s income limit is 150% of the Federal Poverty Limit, or $31,995 gross income per year for a household of three or $38,625 for a household of four.
Applications can be completed digitally through www.compass.state.pa.us or through the MyCOMPASS PA mobile app. Paper applications can be printed from the website or are available through local county assistance offices.
Applications will be accepted through April 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.