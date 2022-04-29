Pennsylvania households have an additional two weeks to apply for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program benefits.
The Department of Human Services announced Thursday that the end of the LIHEAP season has been extended from May 6 to May 20 due to additional funding that was made available through the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition, the department reminded the public that the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program is still available.
“Pennsylvanians may still need help with their heating and water bills, and those who do should know that programs like LIHEAP and LIHWAP are still available. Households who could benefit from this program should apply today,” said DHS Secretary Meg Snead. “LIHEAP and LIHWAP help some of the commonwealth’s most vulnerable citizens – children, older Pennsylvanians, people with disabilities, and low-income families – make ends meet and keep their homes safer.”
Minimum cash grants under LIHEAP are $500 and the maximum grants are $1,500. They are sent directly to a resident’s utility company. In addition, a maximum $1,200 can be provided through LIHEAP crisis grants for those who meet the poverty limits and could either have their heat shut off soon or have less than two weeks worth of fuel oil.
LIHWAP, a new temporary assistance program through ARPA, is available to help low-income households keep maintain water and wastewater services, whether they’ve already been terminated or if they’ve received a notice of termination.
To apply for these or other assistance programs, visit www.compass.state.pa.us or call 1-877-395-8930.
