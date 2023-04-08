CANTON — It was a cold Friday morning, but thankfully that wasn’t a huge deterrent for a hundred screaming kids sprinting through the field near Canton Elementary School.
On this Good Friday, these kids and their families had come to the school — even on their day off — the promise of an Easter egg hunt drawing them to the playground near the softball field.
The hunt was organized by the Canton Lions Club. According to the chief architect of this year’s event, Jim Arnold, it’s a longstanding tradition.
“This is our 69th successful year. We might have missed a year in the pandemic, but other than that, we haven’t missed a time,” Arnold proclaimed.
Arnold had been handing out chocolate rabbits to lucky egg hunters.
“We had 1,000 eggs in the field and 60 of them could be redeemed for prizes,” Arnold explained. Those 60 eggs with prize markers in them could be brought to Arnold near the front of the school, with an SUV full of chocolate rabbits made in Reading, Pa.
At 10 a.m. the gathered crowd had lined up at the edge of the grass field littered with pastel eggs. On signal, the children rushed across the fields with baskets and bags and their pockets ready to be stuffed with the eggs and the candy they held inside.
“Last year we kind of got our wires crossed and didn’t have as big a turnout,” recalled Lions Club member Neil Nelsen.
Turnout wasn’t an issue this year, with area children and their families lining up despite the cold to get their pictures taken with the Easter Bunny, who had come rolling in in a convertible hotrod with Canton Police escort.
Arnold’s chocolate bunnies disappeared in a flash as kids redeemed their prizes, and several families made their way to the Elementary School cafeteria, where the Junior class at Canton Jr./Sr. High School was hosting a fundraiser breakfast.
It may have been cold, but hearts were warm in Canton on Good Friday as families began a weekend of Easter celebrations.
