CANTON — It was a cold Friday morning, but thankfully that wasn’t a huge deterrent for a hundred screaming kids sprinting through the field near Canton Elementary School.

On this Good Friday, these kids and their families had come to the school — even on their day off — the promise of an Easter egg hunt drawing them to the playground near the softball field.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.