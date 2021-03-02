Pennsylvania’s 2021 allocation of Liquid Fuels Program funding is down 7% compared to last year’s allotment, which the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation attributed to fewer dollars being spent at the gas pumps due to COVID-19.
Overall, the state is providing $452.7 million to help municipalities with road and bridge expenses, PennDOT officials announced Monday. Last year’s funding equalled $487.5 million.
“We have the fifth-largest state-maintained road system in the country, and there are even more locally owned roads and bridges,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “These critical investments help keep our communities safe and connected.”
Payments are based on the mileage of approved local roadways a municipality owns as well as its population. The state has 120,596 miles of public roadways that are eligible for funding.
Bradford County municipalities will be given a combined $5,526,693.67, which is nearly a half-million dollars less than last year. In 2019 and 2018, county-wide funding came in a little more than $6 million, while it was $5,742,243.24 in 2017, $5,492,088.48 in 2016, and $4,704,846.74 in 2015.
PennDOT officials have previously noted that the increase in fuel-efficient vehicles on the roadways can also impact these funding totals.
