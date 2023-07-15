WYSOX — The Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Tioga Area Agency on Aging will host a listening session on the Department of Aging’s development of the Master Plan for Older Adults on Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. — noon at the Wysox Fire Hall, located at 111 Lake Rd.
The listening session invites community members to hear about an overview of Pennsylvania’s 10-year plan to transform services for older Pennsylvanians. There will be opportunities for those in attendance to comment.
