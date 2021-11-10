LITCHFIELD — During Litchfield Township’s supervisors meeting last week, the board continued discussion about Dr. Theodore Them and his plans to establish a game bird hunting preserve at his property on North Macafee Road.
Them approached the board in September looking for a letter stating that the township has no ordinances preventing him from starting a preserve, which he needs in order to be approved for a propagation permit from the Pennsylvania Game Commission. The supervisors consulted with a game warden in October to understand what exactly Them’s proposed preserve entails.
Board chairman Toby Campbell explained that the preserve would follow “a limited season from the first Saturday of September to the last Saturday of April” with daytime hunting, half an hour before sunrise to sunset.
Chris Wood of Hunt Engineers, Architects & Land Surveyors also spent some time researching the issue for Litchfield.
“He could charge people to come in from out of the area,” explained Wood. “He would release birds the night before or the morning of, and then they’d pay him a fee and come in and hunt those birds.”
Hunters utilizing a preserve such as the one Them hopes to establish do not need hunting licenses according to Campbell, who went on to say he was unsure of any requirements for hunter safety certification.
In addition to the game preserve, Dr. Them’s endeavors also include dog kennels, drones and possibly campsites or cabins.
Many residents attended Wednesday’s meeting to voice their questions and concerns about the project, including the impacts on the wetlands and watershed, increase in out-of-town traffic to the area and drone activity in the township.
“When I heard about the drones, I blew a gasket,” said one resident. “How far can this guy go? We can’t give this guy carte blanche to do whatever the heck he wants to do.”
“I don’t understand the drone and helicopter thing,” said another resident. “Because my kids play in the back field. I don’t really need drones and helicopters watching them.”
For the game preserve, Wood said he spoke with the Pennsylvania Game Commission law enforcement supervisor that same day and found out that Them had not submitted a propagation permit application at that time.
Supervisor Fred Tiffany asked if Them would be unable to apply for the permit without the letter from the township, but Wood explained that his application will just be held until the letter is received.
“He can submit an application to the Game Commission, however the Game Commission will not take action on the permit until it receives a letter from the township stating that he has complied and meets all rules and regulations of the township,” said Wood. “That’s your local subdivision land development ordinance, driveway permits, your septic ... that kind of thing.”
Because Them’s last email correspondence with secretary Kathi Hunsinger mentioned several other business endeavors — such as campsites, dog kennels, and a model drone business — Wood recommended the board find he is not currently in compliance with the township’s rules and regulations.
“He is identifying additional things on the property which would trigger subdivision land development,” Wood said. “Therefore, I would take the stance — in reviewing the subdivision land development and helping you guys enforce it — that he is not in compliance with the subdivision land development ordinance at this time.”
“I would recommend strongly that the supervisors wait to write the letter until Dr. Them has submitted, at a minimum, a sketch plan of what he intends to do with the property,” Wood continued. “He has marked his (building permit) application commercial and he identifies multiple things in his email that would identify a commercial operation on this property.”
One resident asked if residents really wanted the commercial expansion of a game preserve brought into the area, but Wood noted that beyond their current land development ordinances the township doesn’t really have the ability to tell them no.
“The tough part here is — and nobody likes this word — but the township does not have zoning,” Wood continued. “Zoning is where we can control the use of the property. Without having zoning we cannot really control what he does on the property.”
Another resident inquired as to the pros and cons of zoning, and Wood said, “it would affect every person in this room in one way, shape or form.”
“You got two or three cars that aren’t registered on your property, that becomes classified as a junkyard,” Wood went on to give as an example. “Now you have to either register your property as a junkyard or remove those vehicles off your property.”
Tiffany expressed concern that this won’t be the last time not having zoning leaves the township with no control over commercial land development.
“Another thing that’s most likely coming our way is these solar farms,” said Tiffany. “It’s only a matter of time before somebody signs up for them.”
Wood explained that even if the township did decide to establish zoning ordinances, it could take between nine months and a year to get it in place.
“It’s going to be a costly endeavor, too,” Wood said. “It’s not free to develop those.”
Tiffany and Wood noted that if Them begins to comply with all ordinances and the township is unable to tell him no, residents may still be able to have their opinions considered.
“Best recommendation would be to get a petition going that you’re against it and then submit it to the Game Commission once you have the resident signatures,” said Wood. “That needs to be taken up and led by a resident. It’s something that the supervisors as elected officials can’t do because it exceeds the guidelines and regulations that they have in place.”
LITCHFIELD VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY
Several people also attended the meeting meeting in support of the Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Company and its chief, Joe Drake, as resident George Seeley brought questions about the fire company.
Seeley, who indicated that he wished to “create some transparency between the fire company, the supervisors, and most importantly the residents,” began by asking Hunsinger if she receives reports from the fire company.
“I get an annual budget report from the fire company every year, and I went back through and I’ve got everything except 2017,” said Hunsinger, who went on to say she also has every copy of the company’s compliance audits.
Seeley went on to inquire about the number of calls the company receives each month, the nature of those calls, and how many people respond.
Chief Drake told Seeley that for every call a report is filed with the state, and another member of the company said that all the information Seeley is interested in is discussed at the fire company’s monthly meeting.
After Seeley started questioning the fire tax and the company’s finances, the discourse in the room started to become more heated.
“We put a lot of hard work in here besides taxpayers money,” said Drake. “I’ve got 41 active members right here that are volunteers. We do not get paid.”
Drake went on to accuse Seeley of having a personal vendetta against him and his brother, Jim Drake, which Seeley denied.
Another resident asked for clarification on a situation involving an old bay door from the fire hall that was replaced after a fire engine backed into it.
Drake explained that while the incident occurred back in May, the replacement door was not received until September due to delays caused by the pandemic.
After the door was changed, it was decided that there were three good panels on the damaged door, so the township decided to store those panels in case another door is damaged in the future.
“I asked Fred (Tiffany) after he collared me in here about the doors, I asked him if the township had a place here to store them,” said Drake. “He said he did not know if there was room in here (so) I said I have lots of room in my barn where they’re not going to get wrecked or destroyed.”
