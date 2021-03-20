LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP – The Litchfield Township Planning Commission is currently in the process of updating the township’s 2005 Comprehensive Plan and is looking for assistance from the residents.
The purpose of the comprehensive plan is to establish guidelines and policies to help coordinate future growth and development in Litchfield Township.
All residents will be receiving a public opinion survey in the mail within the next few days.
The planning commission is requesting that the survey be completed and mailed back in the provided pre-stamped self-addressed envelope, within 30 days.
The planning commission will collect the responses and incorporate them in the updated comprehensive plan.
The planning commission members, Joe Drake, Greg Pollock, Rodney Cook, Mike Drake and Bill Allen, would like to thank all residents in advance for their participation in this much needed update.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.