LITCHFIELD – Litchfield Township’s board of supervisors held its organizational meeting on Monday, which was the first meeting with recently elected supervisor Kevin Merrill.
Campbell was reelected chairman of the board for another year. Supervisor Fred Tiffany was named vice chairman, a title that was held by former supervisor Jim Drake last year. Kathy Hunsinger retained the position of secretary/treasurer with a nomination from Campbell and a second from Merrill.
Hunsinger requested that a raise be considered for her position.
“I have not asked for a raise in three years, and according to the salary survey I’m on the low side,” Hunsinger said. “I would like to be considered to be brought up at least to the 25% of the survey, which is $15.12 an hour.”
Hunsinger said she works between 25 to 30 hours per week. With her current salary sitting at $17,040, she noted that it breaks down to between $10.93 and $13.11 per hour.
Campbell voted in favor of the raise, with Tiffany voting against. Merrill broke the tie and approved the raise.
Tiffany inquired as to what that brings Hunsinger’s salary up to, but she hadn’t figured that out yet. She suggested figuring 25 hours per week at $15.12 per hour, which adds up to $19,656.
The position of vice secretary was given to Merrill.
The supervisors received a letter in December from Jon Foster, Sr., in which he announced his retirement from serving Litchfield Township. The township received resumes and letters of interest from two other solicitors, Jon Foster, Jr. and John Thompson, Esq.
Tiffany made a motion to name Thompson as the township’s solicitor, but the motion was rejected by the other supervisors. Campbell countered with a motion to name Foster Jr. as Litchfield’s solicitor, which was seconded by Merrill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.