LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP — During the Litchfield supervisors meeting on Monday, the board discussed possible uses for the township’s American Rescue Plan funding.
Secretary Kathy Hunsinger noted that when the funds first came through, the township had considered using it to expand access to broadband Internet. However, recent news from Rep. Tina Pickett’s office brought those expenses into perspective.
“I just was noticing in Tina Pickett’s last news release, she said that Claverack Communications received state funds for $956,000 to put broadband in areas of Asylum, Standing Stone, and Wyalusing, and it was only 28 miles of fiberoptic cable, and the total project cost would be nearly 1.3 million,” said Hunsinger. “So I think with our measly $136,000, we’re not going to do much for broadband.”
Hunsinger went on to say that the approved uses for ARP funding has been expanded to include “roads, bridges, stormwater, sewer infrastructure, parks and recreation, vehicles and equipment, computers, softwares, police and fire protection, emergency management, ambulance services, and general administration expenses.”
Hunsinger said that members of the township’s highway department have expressed the need for a new stone rake, which they they got an estimate from Bradco Supply for $8,000.
Another possibility raised was to use the funds for a new culvert on on Ben West Road, but Supervisor Fred Tiffany suggested that all the roads should be looked at to see where the work is needed most.
“I think it’s feasible that we look at the township as a whole on our culvert pipes, because there’s plenty of rotten ones out there that could use attention,” said Tiffany.
Hunsinger agreed, saying “we can’t spend $100,000 on one pipe and not do something with other roads.”
The supervisors will continue to explore their options with the ARP funding before making a final decision.
The township has until 2024 to decide what the funds will be used for, and until 2026 to actually spend all of it.
In other news from Litchfield, Bradford County Conservation District Watershed Specialist Joe Quatrini sent a letter to the township requesting their support in an effort by the BCCD to acquire the old Litchfield Elementary building.
According to Hunsinger, “he would like to develop it into an environmental education and learning center.”
Quatrini declined to comment on his specific hopes and plans for the building, choosing to wait until after an official proposal has been submitted to the Sayre Area School District and voted on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.