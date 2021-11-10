LITCHFIELD — Back in June, Litchfield Supervisor Fred Tiffany suggested that the township canvass for a new solicitor by advertising for offers from qualified municipal attorneys. Chairman Toby Campbell agreed that it couldn’t hurt to look into it.
The topic was not on the table in July, August or September, but Tiffany again broached the subject at the township’s meeting on Oct. 4.
Secretary Kathi Hunsinger argued that the township’s current solicitor, Jonathan Foster, Sr., “needs a chance to discuss this with (the board) during executive session before (they) do any advertising.”
“He knows that you’re looking for another solicitor and he would like to be able to talk to just the supervisors,” Hunsinger said. “Something like that is supposed to be discussed in executive session.”
Tiffany said he understood Foster wanting to meet on the matter, but he noted the timeliness of the issue with regard to the township’s reorganizational meeting coming up in January.
“I don’t think that should prohibit us from pursuing resumés from other solicitors,” said Tiffany. “I’m not saying he can’t apply — I’m not saying we’re going to change — and if he wants to sit down and talk with us, that’s fine. But if we feel that the only time that we can change solicitors is the January reorganizational meeting then we need to look (now).”
Hunsinger noted an issue with the lack of local solicitors trained in municipal law, but Tiffany countered by saying, “there are tons of municipal lawyers in Pennsylvania.”
Tiffany went on to point out that if they don’t have an ad put together for approval in November, then it’s unlikely that they will get any responses in time for January.
“By all means, (Foster) should apply,” said Tiffany. “And if he wants to sit down and discuss this with us, I’m open for that too — as long as we’re not going to be billed for it.”
In an interview after the meeting, Tiffany said he “feel(s) like it’s time for a change” and that there’s too high of a comfort level in the business relationship between the township and their current solicitor, Jonathan Foster, Sr.
“I feel like we’re being over-billed for services that don’t actually need to be done,” continued Tiffany. “It all stemmed from the ag security area.”
Tiffany explained that when the township started looking into their ag security area in 2020, they found that it hadn’t been recorded in the courthouse when it was first formed in the 1990s. Foster was not Litchfield’s solicitor in the 90s, but according to Tiffany, when the township informed Foster of this initial oversight, the charges started to increase.
“We started getting these bills every month for ‘review ag security area,’” said Tiffany. “And it cost the township thousands of dollars for him to review the ag security area, and we didn’t get anything out of it.”
“It was a drain of taxpayer dollars, and I blame the township for allowing that to happen,” Tiffany continued. “I mean, I blame myself for allowing that to happen for that extended period of time.”
When offered the opportunity to address Tiffany’s assertions, Foster let his longstanding positive reputation with the township speak for itself.
“I’ve served Litchfield Township as their solicitor for over 25 years,” said Foster, who went on to list many of the township’s successful projects and ordinances that he has played a role in over the years, including the gas industry developments, the creation of the planning commission and more. “And as far as the ag security, it was not filed correctly and not done correctly by a prior solicitor and I went through to make sure everything was straightened out at the courthouse.”
Foster went on to explain that he did initially set up a meeting to discuss the process that needed to be taken with the ag security area, but he said that Tiffany was not in attendance at that first meeting.
“I went through the whole act to show that (the ag security area) is a law that was written 40 years ago and there’s a lot of requirements that need to be complied with in order to do it correctly,” Foster said. “I had a meeting with Supervisor Campbell and Kathi Hunsinger, and unfortunately Jim Drake was not available and Mr. Tiffany chose not to show up.”
The annual solicitor expenses for Litchfield were $8,965.50 in 2019 and $19,097.90 in 2020. According to Tiffany, “Most of the ag security area issues occurred in 2020 and the beginning of 2021.”
Foster explained that 2020 was an unusual year all around, with what he said seemed to be unusual issues popping up almost every month in Litchfield. He listed a few extraordinary needs from Litchfield in 2020, including negotiations with Spectrum, research into several conflict-of-interest situations and assistance with several unique ordinance situations.
The issue Foster mentioned which was most in line with the unusual nature of 2020 was the need to research how to legally conduct Litchfield meetings with COVID-19 restrictions and the lack of reliable Internet access throughout the township.
As of the end of September, Litchfield Township’s solicitor expenses for 2021 add up to just $4,331.
During the interview with Tiffany, he went on to reiterate that he would be happy to meet with Foster and have a discussion about those charges, but he didn’t think a meeting like that would change much for him.
“If he wants to meet and try to explain why he billed the township these thousands of dollars, I’m fine with that,” said Tiffany, “but you’re still not going to change my mind that we got nothing for our money. I worked on the ag security area myself (and) I know that he did not earn his money for what he did.”
Tiffany brought the issue back around to having too high of a comfort level with the Township.
“He’s always been comfortable billing for these things,” Tiffany said. “Now I’m new — I’ve only been here for two years — so how many times in the past has this happened? I don’t know, (but) I can tell you I won’t allow it to happen again. If that means changing solicitors then that’s what we have to do.”
In response to Tiffany’s belief that it is “time for a change” in the township’s solicitor, Foster argued that “it’s always good to have experience.”
“I don’t think you just change for change’s sake. You change because you have a reason,” Foster continued.
Foster also noted that many of the municipal clients for Foster Law Office have already seen a change as his son, Jonathan Foster Jr., has taken them on.
“My son, like I said, has taken over several of my positions because he’s got the experience,” Foster said. “He’s been an attorney since 2007 and he’s gone to all the municipal workshops and he’s well experienced.”
Foster said that if the township is looking for a change of face, his son could provide that while maintaining the familiarity that the firm provides.
“The fact that the Foster law firm has been providing representation to the township for over 25 years, there’s a significant amount of experience that goes along with that,” said Foster, “as well as the background and knowing who all the parties are and what all the issues are.”
Foster Law Office is also the solicitor for Bradford County, a position which was salaried at $70,040.00 for 2021. Foster’s position in the county is another issue in the eyes of Tiffany, who noted that he can’t go to the county solicitor if he would like a second opinion.
Foster explained that it’s not the role of the county’s solicitor to provide services to townships within the county.
“If the township’s board of supervisors want to get another opinion from another attorney they are certainly free to do that,” said Foster.
Tiffany said that Foster is not being placed outside of consideration.
“By all means submit your application, we’ll review the solicitors that we (get),” Tiffany said. “And maybe we won’t get any other applicants, but that’s basically where I stand on it. I don’t like wasting taxpayer dollars for what we got, because we didn’t get much.”
Due to the elections, Litchfield’s November meeting was pushed back from the first Monday to Wednesday, Nov. 3. During the November meeting, Hunsinger said she had not found time to put together an advertisement, but she went on to suggest that the board consider a more direct way of seeking proposals from local solicitors.
“I think if we reached out to (a) specific area of solicitors, instead of putting an ad in the paper, that would garner you more. That way you’re not going to drag in people from God knows where.”
The board decided to send out letters to the municipal lawyers in and around Bradford County.
