TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Bradford Wyoming County Literacy Program held their annual banquet on Wednesday at the Towanda American Legion.
Program Coordinator Aubrey Carrington said the banquet serves to honor and hand out awards to their volunteer tutors and adult learners to recognize the work and education they put in.
This year, the program celebrated their “40 plus anniversary” because last year they weren’t able to celebrate the 40th anniversary due to COVID-19, according to Carrington.
“Our program is completely run by volunteer tutors,” she said. “We offer one-on-one adult education for anyone who would like to improve reading, writing or math and we offer English as a second language tutoring.”
Public libraries are the most popular destination for students to congregate with their tutors for their learning, according to Carrington.
State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) gave a citation to the program that stated the Pennsylvania House of Representatives recognizes the accomplishments of the program and how much it benefits the community as it celebrates over 40 years of work.
The guest speaker for the banquet was Marty Finsterbusch, the executive director of VALUE USA, an organization that specializes in adult education and literacy nationwide.
He spoke of how he had a learning disability and had trouble reading and writing until a literacy council in his local area helped him and inspired him to get involved in adult education.
“I knew I did not have the skills to survive in our society,” he said. “My reading levels went up by six grades working with that program and I have been working with thousands of students across the country for over 30 years since.”
He wanted attendees to know that although they may have trouble reading and writing, they still have skills and resources that most people do not see.
He also spoke about the upcoming Leadership Training from Sept. 14-15 that he will host.
