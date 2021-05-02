In recent years, Little Free Libraries have been popping up in different parts of Bradford County – and Bradford County Bookmobile Clerk Rosemary Wynott hopes even more will as the county recognizes this week as Little Free Library Week.
Wynott helped the Bradford County Commissioners with their declaration recently, which recognized having access to books, especially at home, as a primary driver for improving literacy and success with reading.
“Outreach librarians across America want to spread the word that Little Free Libraries are game changing additions to any community,” Wynott said. “They provide free access to books and the opportunity to pay the same forward, and are a place to nurture neighborhood connections.”
The idea for Little Free Libraries began back in 2009 when Hudson, Wisconsin resident Todd Bol built a model of a one-room schoolhouse as a tribute to his mother, a teacher who loved to read, according to the Little Free Library’s website. He filled it with books and mounted it on a post in his front yard. He ended up making more and giving them away as neighbors and friends became interested. With the help of Rick Brooks, the idea of setting these up as “give a book, take a book” resources grew. As of last year, there were more than 100,000 Little Free Libraries registered in more than 100 countries.
Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller said he sees people use the Little Free Libraries along the Merrill Parkway quite frequently.
“It’s an interesting concept in creating more accessibility for children and the opportunity to read,” he said.
During this week, Wynott encouraged people to stop by the counties Little Free Libraries and check out their contents, which sometimes can include more than just books.
“More importantly, we want you to see more than just the contents, we want to encourage you to consider becoming an individual, a steward, that starts one in your own community,” she said. “If you can’t seem to find a Little Free Library nearby, that’s a terrific indication that one is needed in your neighborhood.”
For five years, Vicki Van Noy has been a steward of the Little Free Library in LeRoy Township.
“We had a group that sponsored our startup: the local branch of Delta Kappa Gamma International, an honorary society of current and retired women educators,” she explained in a press release from the Bradford County Library, which is supporting the movement. “The thing that keeps me enthused is to see evidence of people using the books. One week it will be romance books that are gone, the next week it might be children’s books. Then the mysteries will be moving. A great sign of our community really getting on board with our Little Free Library is seeing more of the ‘leave a book’ part of the activity.”
Anyone interested in starting their own Little Free Library can call the Bradford County Library at (570) 297-2436 or email bookmobile@bradfordco.org.
Additional information about the initiative is available at LittleFreeLibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.