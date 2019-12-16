ROME BOROUGH — Three Rome churches teamed up to present a Live Nativity at the Rome Vigilante Fire Company on Sunday afternoon. The churches, North Orwell Union, Rome Presbyterian and Rome United Methodist, have held the event every year since 2012.
“We all pitch in and we all help out,” organizer Deb Bolton said on Sunday. “We feel that it’s a great community service.”
Along with the walkthrough Live Nativity that included a dozen or so actors with live animals, the group of churches and volunteers collected hats, gloves, coats and other winter clothing for Grace Connection, a Wysox church organization that aids the needy. Hot beverages and refreshments were available inside the fire company’s building.
Bolton, who collects nativities, said that her love for nativities helped start the event in 2012.“The fire company has been great. This is a perfect setting in town,” she said.
Attendance for the event that went from 4-6 p.m. was around 100 people, in keeping with previous years. A significant amount of clothing was collected as well.
“It’s such an uplifting thing for us, and that’s what we hope for, for other people too,” Bolton continued. “To really spread the Christmas spirit and the true meaning.”
