WYSOX TOWNSHIP — Shores Sisters Farm Market in Wysox hosted a live Nativity scene on Saturday evening coinciding with the Hometown Christmas reverse parade over the bridge in Towanda.
Owner Renee Shores-Wilson said that the idea for the event came from inspiration from other local live Nativity scenes and her own family members who had wanted to put something festive together for the community.
“We said we could provide the place and the cocoa if they provided everything else,” she said.
The goats of Shores Sisters were met with cows, chickens, donkeys, and sheep from the owners’ friends’ farms.
The animals were kept in enclosures so that families could enjoy them petting-zoo style as they walked through the live scene, up to the baby bunnies that they could hold.
At the front of the manger were townspeople and the Three Wise Men. It appeared like a traditional nativity scene with the shepherds standing by the sheep and Mary and Joseph in the middle surrounding Christ and the angels.
Signs with bible verses were displayed in front of the different participants for children to read and learn the story of the Nativity.
Ashley Wilson, of Wellsboro, said, “We love the community and seeing everybody enjoy themselves, and the kids love animals.”
The Independent Baptist Church in Towanda provided the costumes for the Nativity scene, which was generously brought to life by the Shores children, friends of the family’s children, and Youth Pastor Dave Shank’s children.
Renee said that the market was happy to host a larger event for participants to enjoy since holiday events are scarce these days due the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Parents picked out their family Christmas trees as the kids sat at the craft cable in one of the decorated greenhouses, enjoyed the free hot cocoa, and made s’mores by the fire outside. A popular craft was holiday reindeer hats, which kids wore while running through the maze of trees.
Participants wore masks and face coverings to the outdoor event, within the greenhouses and around the market, which stayed open late for participants and shoppers.
