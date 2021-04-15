Liz Terwilliger announces candidacy for Congress for the 12th District

On April 2, supporters gathered at multiple events to hear Liz Terwilliger announce her candidacy for the 12th District of the U.S. House of Representatives. Terwilliger is planning to run as the Libertarian candidate and has plans to promote sweeping changes in her district.
Her announcement speech emphasized the sad state of affairs that she wants to address.
“Every time I turn around it seems there’s another behemoth legislative package being proposed or pushed through Congress,” Terwilliger explained, “giant packages of legislation hiding untold overreach and spending in their hundreds of pages!”
Terwilliger went on to bemoan the laundry list of pushes being considered by Congress, including expanding gun control, more lockdowns and other restrictions on liberty, using the past year’s pandemic as an excuse.
“Now there is talk of requiring Vaccine Passports,” Terwilliger observed. “Politicians love to use any emergency as an excuse to create more restrictive laws on all of us.”
The key to representing District 12 in Congress is transparency, said Terwilliger – something that is currently lacking.
“Transparency is essential to an engaged electorate, she explained. “To me, transparency means knowing who’s behind a bill, the individuals and the special interests. It means knowing what’s in a bill before it is passed into law. It means clear, concise legislation on a single topic so that we, the people, know what’s being debated and are empowered to join the conversation.”
“We need people to feel empowered, to join in the conversation, to feel included and welcome. We need more participation, not less, so we can have a government that is of the people rather than one that is imposed upon them,” she added.
Supporters enthusiastically applauded when Terwilliger vowed to “use the megaphone of office to champion the Libertarian principles of individual freedom and personal responsibility, of fiscal conservatism and non-aggression. ... I will work to repeal laws that infringe upon our freedoms and will motion to amend legislative packages to remove unrelated items, excess spending or provisions that restrict our liberties.”
Terwilliger will be focusing on building community consensus through the district. Her committee has been working with local partners to promote volunteerism and self-sufficiency. In the coming weeks there will be opportunities for the public to speak personally with Terwilliger to voice their opinions and learn about how she intends to promote the idea of personal freedom throughout her community.
Readers can learn more about the positions that Liz Terwilliger supports at https://lizterwilligerforcongress.org/
