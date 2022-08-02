LEROY — Disability rights advocates brought Pennsylvania families with disabilities together for a community event in LeRoy Saturday.

The Llamas & S’mores event lived up to its name by featuring the farm animals and tasty treats at the LeRoy Community Center. Families from Philadelphia arrived at the center and met Bradford County families in an effort to build bonds between urban and rural communities.

