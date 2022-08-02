LEROY — Disability rights advocates brought Pennsylvania families with disabilities together for a community event in LeRoy Saturday.
The Llamas & S’mores event lived up to its name by featuring the farm animals and tasty treats at the LeRoy Community Center. Families from Philadelphia arrived at the center and met Bradford County families in an effort to build bonds between urban and rural communities.
Festivities included a trip to the Troy Fair where they had fair food and saw many animals such as the cows and pigs. They eventually arrived at the center to play yard games and baseball, and to make s’mores in the evening. Disability rights advocate Ned Whitehead organized the event with other advocates from Philadelphia. They serve on the governor’s advisory panel for special education, which led to discussions about creating the event.
“They saw my pictures of the llamas that I raise and of rural life here in the county,” he said. “They wanted to visit the area, so we made it happen.”
Whitehead lives right next door to the LeRoy Community Center, which made it the perfect location for the festivities.
“We coordinated with Philadelphia families to come up and have a meet-and-greet with Bradford County families,” he said. “They will reciprocate and have Bradford County families go down to Philadelphia in the near future.”
The organizers from Philadelphia included Cathy Roccia-Meier, Renee Henderson and Sabra Townsend, who even brought their own children with special needs to the event.
“Everyone has been so welcoming and nice here,” Roccia-Meier said. “Ned and his wife, Traci, have been so helpful, especially to those of us that are new here.”
Her son Pierce, 25, stated that the county is very different from the city, however, it was great seeing the local landscapes and countryside.
“I always like going on drives, seeing the scenery and getting to know the people of the county,” he said. “The people here have been very friendly.”
Henderson stated that she never had been out this far and it was her first time in Bradford County.
“It’s nice to get the country experience and see other areas of Pennsylvania,” she said.
Townsend said that they have been talking about a city-country exchange for a while now, so it was great to see it finally come to fruition.
“This is meant to show that even though we live in different places, we still have a lot of similarities,” Townsend stated. “When they come to Philadelphia, there are areas that might surprise them. The city’s Fairmount Park is larger than Central Park, so we have a lot of green space for a city.”
Many attendees with special needs got to pet the llamas, which was new for some. Kate Sackett of Athens stated that it was a good time overall and fun to participate in the event. Her mother, Louise said that the event is important to show the public that people like her daughter are meaningful members of the community. Kate has been a volunteer at the Guthrie Clinic since 2007 and always enjoys community service. They also promoted Aktion Kwest, an Athens group of people with disabilities that gather together to better themselves and the area, according to its Facebook page.
Whitehead wanted to thank Travis Walker for being the event’s DJ, as well as Steve Shannon Tire & Auto for helping Townsend with car issues she sustained while in the county.
