Lobbyist says she was harassed by current Pa. lawmaker, wants legislature to change misconduct rules

A Pennsylvania lobbyist said she was harassed by a current lawmaker outside of the Capitol building Harrisburg.

 Philadelphia Inquirer/Tom Gralish
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — A lobbyist for one of Pennsylvania’s most influential unions says a sitting state House lawmaker sexually harassed her, and she is urging the legislature to expand internal rules that govern who can bring misconduct complaints.