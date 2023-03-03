Lobbyist says she was sexually harassed by Pa. lawmaker Mike Zabel, calls on him to resign

Pennsylvania state Rep. Mike Zabel, a former prosecutor, is accused of sexual harassment by a lobbyist.

 Flickr/The Office of Governor Tom Wolf
HARRISBURG — A lobbyist for one of Pennsylvania’s most influential unions says State Rep. Mike Zabel (D., Delaware) sexually harassed her and is calling for him to resign.