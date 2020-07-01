Local 4-H leaders look to lessons learned outside of show rings as all 2020 district and state dairy and horse shows have been cancelled

All district and state 4-H dairy and horse shows have been cancelled through 2020 due to restrictions put in place by the Pennsylvania Department of Health relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Facebook posts made by Pennsylvania 4-H this week.
While all upper level competitions have been cancelled for youth members who show both cattle and horses, Bradford County Penn State Extension Educator Amanda Lavender clarified that county livestock shows may or may not still take place as the status of them will be determined by each county.
“Counties still have the opportunity to hold county level shows and clinics if they can meet all the health guidelines, which we are hoping to receive on Monday,” Lavender said.
Bradford County 4-H Dairy Program Assistant Brooke Ostrander told that while state-wide cancellations include the northeastern Pennsylvania district dairy show that was scheduled to be hosted at Alparon Park in Troy this summer, 4-H leaders believe youth members still have much to glean even outside of the show ring and are hopeful for the future.
“Although we enjoy working with and caring for the animals, the dairy program helps youth members develop qualities that expand well outside the show ring like leadership, teamwork, work ethic and commitment,” Ostrander stated. “It may look differently than previous years, but I hope we still have the opportunity to exhibit 4-H projects in 2020 as youth members have been working hard all year and deserve the opportunity to showcase what they’ve learned and accomplished.”
“I hope this doesn’t discourage youth members and they can come back next year stronger than ever and excited to compete,” she continued.
