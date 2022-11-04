Local 4-H member wins big at states

Kayden Johnson was able to place in three events at the Pennsylvania 4-H Horse Show with her trusty six year-old quarterhorse OneLazyGoodBar.

 Photo provided

Head, heart, hands, health. That’s what 4-H stands for, and its indicative of members pledging themselves to their clubs and communities.

4-H is a big part of Bradford County. The county and organization share agricultural roots, with kids in the county growing up alongside vegetable gardens and lambs and colts and calves, it makes sense that there are dozens of clubs in Bradford County and its neighbors. All these clubs foster learning of values like hard work and loyalty, and of course there’s a little friendly competition in some cases.

