Local 4-H member wins big at states

Head, heart, hands, health. That’s what 4-H stands for, and its indicative of members pledging themselves to their clubs and communities.
4-H is a big part of Bradford County. The county and organization share agricultural roots, with kids in the county growing up alongside vegetable gardens and lambs and colts and calves, it makes sense that there are dozens of clubs in Bradford County and its neighbors. All these clubs foster learning of values like hard work and loyalty, and of course there’s a little friendly competition in some cases.
The Pennsylvania State 4-H Horse show took place last week, with young riders from across the state showing off their equestrian skills. Many local club members attended and competed over the four day event. One of those, Kayden Johnson of Wyalusing, brought home the blue first-place ribbon in two events.
A member and president of the Steal the Show 4-H Club, Johnson rode with her horse OneLazyGoodBar in several English riding events.
Johnson and her trusty quarterhorse managed to take first in Trail Riding and Showmanship at the event.
Her mother, Jamie Johnson, said it was a huge accomplishment for Kayden and her horse.
“She goes to different quarterhorse shows and she’s one of those kids that puts her heart and soul into getting better,” Jamie said.
Johnson also said OneLazyGoodBar had never been trained in trail riding before Kayden got him two years ago, so learning it was a good bonding and learning experience for the both of them.
After a tiring week, Kayden and OneLazyGoodBar are already back to training.
“All the time she’s out there with him, rain or shine or in the snow,” Jamie mused.
All in a days work for a 4-H member.
