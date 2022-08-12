TOWANDA – “I don’t want you to ever forget,” the speaker stated. “I get the most satisfaction and I get the most gratification out of doing bedside care with people. …
“There is no substitute for a bedside nurse.”
Guest speaker Don Cicero offered that gemstone of advice Wednesday night at the annual 40&8 nurses scholarship banquet at Towanda American Legion Post 42. He and other guests attended to honor and present monetary awards to a pair of young women studying for nursing careers, a project the organization’s local unit has embraced for nearly three decades.
Sponsored by Voiture 549 (the local chapter) of the national veterans’ organization, the event included a dinner; remarks by the long-time nurse; and presentation of $1,000 scholarships to the recipients, Kelsey Day of Meshoppen and Paige Heath of the Troy area.
The 40&8 was formed after World War I by American veterans returning home. Its name comes from the railroad box cars the soldiers rode in to the front lines in France, which were big enough to hold either 40 men or eight horses. A brochure explains it was “established in 1920 by members of the American Legion as a fun and honor society.” Many of the organization’s titles and terms are in French.
Reggie Douglas, chef de gare (like a president) of Voiture 549, spoke before the dinner. “They were little more than half the size of American boxcars,” he said of the French cars. The soldiers found it comical to fit 40 men “in one of these pint-sized French boxcars.” The soldiers “had to laugh to keep from crying.”
The national 40&8 has several charitable projects, including those focusing on children’s medical care, leprosy and tuberculosis, youth sports, support for families of prisoners of war and the missing in action, and more. Voiture 549 raises money for nursing scholarships through bottle and can collections and hosts the annual banquet at the Legion post to honor recipients and present the money.
Pat Zeidner, scholarship committee director, introduced Cicero, a friends of hers from Sullivan County. Besides running a nursing consulting program and being a “hands-on nurse also,” she said, he is an event DJ and radio personality.
“I have been a registered nurse for a very long time,” he began, joking that, when he started, fire had been invented but not the wheel. He began his studies in 1983 at Bloomsburg University. “If I’d only known then what I was getting into,” he said, “I think I still would have done it.”
Nursing is different from what people might think and also different from what we see on TV, he said. Doctors learn about diseases, he said, but nurses learn about patient care.
A study has shown nurses are the most-trusted workers around. “That trust is founded in you because it is something that is valuable to people. … You don’t want to betray that trust,” he said.
“You’re going to get yelled at a lot by a lot of people and I don’t want you to think that that is anything that diminishes you as a person or personal,” he forewarned them. “You need to be the steadfast, non-panic person in the room.”
But he added: “Just by looking at these young ladies I know that they can do that.”
They also will have relatives and friends asking them medical advice. When that happens, “you gotta go back to that trust issue.”
And sometimes one of the best things they can do for a sick person is simply to clean him up or give him a shave. That person will look and seem better “because you gave him care.”
Cicero also advised them: Start with bedside care. “Know your medicines.” Act in the best interest of the patients. Choose good mentors and good systems. Use common sense and do what you know is right.
He finished by congratulating the students on receiving the scholarships. “And if you take care of me, remember to shave me!”
A graduate of Elk Lake High School, Day is starting her senior year at Messiah College and is interested in emergency-room and correction-facility work. Her parents are Doug and Amy Day.
Heath, who graduated from Troy High School, will soon begin her sophomore year at Mansfield University. She hopes to focus on labor and delivery nursing, and her parents are Dawn Chamberlain and Scott Heath.
Each received the scholarship money, a rose and a 40&8 nursing pin.
Those interested in 40&8 scholarships must have completed at least one year of nursing studies, fill out an application and do an interview.
