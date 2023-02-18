Local actor Adam Ford is packing his bags and heading to Missoula, Mont. to be an ambassador with Missoula Children’s Theatre.
Community theater-goers may recognize Ford’s name from the Bradford County Regional Arts Council’s production of “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” in which he played the role of George Bailey, or as one of the “professional” dancers in the BCRAC’s recent Dancing with the Stars gala.
This new position with MCT begins Monday, Feb. 20 and extends into May. Six of those weeks will be spent traveling the country to help put on theater residencies for kids.
Ford said the conversation started between MCT and himself this past summer. The BCRAC was putting on an MCT residency in Wyalusing, and BCRAC programs director Carla Salsman suggested that Ford meet the two resident actors.
“I met them down at The Ram Zone and I got to learn a bit more of what they did,” said Ford.
After some thinking, he decided to pull the trigger on this opportunity “to go out and see the world.”
After a somewhat lengthy process of submitting paperwork, head shots, monologues, and bars of his singing, he got the good news that MCT wanted to do a couple interviews.
According to Ford, the first interview was about MCT and the work that they do; they explained the reasons that someone might want to be involved, or might not want to be involved.
MCT works at a fast pace, conducting an entire stage production from auditions to final curtain in less than seven days. Then ambassadors hit the road and start all over again the next day.
“They gave me a few days to let me think it over,” said Ford, who wasn’t deterred by the job description. “Then I began the second interview with them, where they asked me more of the personal questions like why I wanted to work for them.”
As an ambassador, Ford’s role and responsibilities will vary between the different residencies he is assigned. Sometimes he’ll direct, sometimes he’ll act alongside the children, and sometimes he may even be running lights, sound, and stage equipment.
The children are the main focus of the residencies, and Ford and his colleagues will be teaching K-12 students and helping them with choreography, line memorization, and everything else that comes with theater.
Ford said that helping to give children more theatrical opportunities is one aspect of the role for which he is very excited.
“Because I might be going to places where the arts aren’t big in the area,” said Ford. “It might be a kid’s only opportunity for it, and in a way that kind of hits me.”
He recalled growing up in LeRaysville and attending Northeast Bradford School District, where “the theater program was sort of a hit-or-miss.”
“It’d be there for a moment and then the next thing you know it’d be gone, and then it’d be back again,” said Ford. “They (recently) started back up a musical, but it’s just one of those things. How long until they don’t have it again?”
He went on to say that he hopes to help unlock an interest in theater for children, and maybe even inspire some to pursue the theater further.
“Maybe not as a career,” said Ford, “but just have it be a part of their life.”
Ford also first got into theater at a young age, but not in school or community theater. Instead, it was with a local church in LeRaysville. He then started attending a church in North Orwell, “where theater kind of took off in a way.”
“The people who directed the shows — Marianne Hennip and Susie Boardman — they created their own scripts and they made it fun for us,” said Ford.
His first musical was during the summer between grades 7 and 8, when he played Angus MacGuffie in “Brigadoon,” directed by Drew Boardman for the Northeast Foundation.
“I’ll always remember being the town drunk in that one,” said Ford.
The next musical to be staged in Northeast Bradford wouldn’t come until Ford’s sophomore year, when he got to play Tevye in “Fiddler on the Roof.”
Looking back, out of all the productions he has been a part of over the years, Angus MacGuffie and Tevye hold a special place in his heart. The same can be said for his more recent portrayal of George Bailey in “It’s A Wonderful Life.”
“George Bailey will forever have a place in my heart in that Christmas classic,” he said. “Every character that I’ve played, there’s a little piece of them that I loved and adored.”
Ford graduated high school in 2017 and went on to study acting at Point Park University, in downtown Pittsburgh. He also got more involved with community theater, auditioning for roles when he was home for summer breaks.
Ford admitted that when he first started attending college he had a vision of making it through his four years of studying, getting picked up by an agency, and being slingshot into the professional world.
Since then that vision has changed, but he’s come to accept that it’s okay to not know what you want or what the future holds.
“Life finds a way,” said Ford. “You’ll find your niche. You’ll have to put in the work, but if there’s something that you want it will find a way.”
The same goes for after his time with MCT is over.
“Who knows, I might find someone who can connect me with someone or something,” said Ford, “or maybe I’ll just come back here and give the community my talents for all their love and support for me over these years.”
Ford gave his heartfelt thanks to the Bradford County theatrical community, crediting his colleagues and supporters for all that he’s done so far.
“I wouldn’t be going down the path without your support and your kind words and compliments,” said Ford. “I owe a lot to my directors, (and) I owe quite a bit to Carla Salsman.”
Ford also offered words of encouragement for any students currently debating a career in acting or a life in theater.
“If you stay persistent and just overall believe in yourself, it takes time but something good will happen,” said Ford. “Just keep looking, just keep trying.”
Ford mentioned that through Backstage Casting he’s had 115 rejections, but he doesn’t let that discourage him.
“I still believe that I can do something,” said Ford. “I know I can do something.”
Lastly, he plugged community theater.
“Keep working on your craft, keep going to your local community theaters,” he said. “Keep learning about shows and films and all sorts of entertainment, because it can always be applied.”
