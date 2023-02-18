Local actor Adam Ford is packing his bags and heading to Missoula, Mont. to be an ambassador with Missoula Children’s Theatre.

Community theater-goers may recognize Ford’s name from the Bradford County Regional Arts Council’s production of “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” in which he played the role of George Bailey, or as one of the “professional” dancers in the BCRAC’s recent Dancing with the Stars gala.

