There are more things that connect us than divide, its just a matter of finding those connections. As the rain came down over Standing Stone Tuesday Aug. 30, American and Polish farmers figured out just how strong a connection agriculture can be.
The meeting was a result of immense work by the Pennsylvania Soybean Board and the United States Soybean Export Council (USSEC) and their contemporaries in Poland. The delegation of six Polish growers and farm managers were led by USSEC representative Jerzy Kosieradzki, who acted as interpreter between the delegation and local farmers Justin and Amanda Jones of Laceyville, who own and lease close to 1800 acres of crop land in several counties. The Jones family met originally planned to start the meeting off in some of their soybean fields just west of Wysox, but a rare heavy shower of rain forced introductions to move to the community center at The Oasis Church in Standing Stone.
“You guys brought the rain today,” Jones opened with a smile, “not that I’m complaining we needed it.”
Kosieradzki explained that the group was traveling in the United States on a sort of fact finding and relation building mission. Members discussed their desire to look into American soybean production as they use soy-based feedstuffs for dairy cattle.
“We want farmers from both countries to be able to come together,” Kosieradzki said, “to be able to expand the global market.”
Global grain markets were thrown into flux six months ago when Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Those two countries represent two of the largest grain producers in Europe, with Ukraine unlikely to offer up much harvest at all as it fights foreign troops within its borders.
A major dividing line between American and European agriculture is the propagation of genetically modified (GM) crops. Virtually all commercially-grown crops in the US is specially engineered in labs for a variety of uses. This grain is modified for a host of reasons, most often making it resistant to herbicide and pesticide so those chemicals can be sprayed directly on a field without fear of damaging the crops. These types of modifications result in what farmers colloquially call “roundup-ready” grain. Crops can also be modified to better fit their environments. Perhaps the most famous case in modifying grains comes from Norman Borlaug, who in the 1960’s developed wheat with shorter, thicker stalks that made it resistant to high winds found on flat plain environments. Borlaug’s innovation is credited with saving more than one billion people from starvation.
“We use GM soy because we need to keep our soil here,” Jones explained, “Using roundup-ready means we can no-till our fields and less soil is lost to plowing.”
The delegation explained that while farmers may not necessarily have reservations regarding GM grains, the government of Poland and most of Europe is skeptical of modified grain and will not allow it to be grown.
Eventually the meeting broke down into groups as Justin and Amanda discussed different aspects of farming and different life experiences with the Polish farmers over a veggie tray and sandwich spread.
The Joneses found common ground with the farmers regarding sheep production, while others discussed the uncertainty of dairy farming.
“It’s like a pendulum,” one delegate explained “one year dairy producers have no power, now this year everyone wants milk and so the pendulum swings in our favor.”
Jones, who had previously managed large dairy farms and milked cows of his own, knew that all too well.
The stop to discuss crops with the Joneses is part of a series of visits the delegation has been engaging in, including a visit to the Department of Animal Sciences at Cornell University. The Joneses said they were happy to host the group and share insights in a world of changing practices and agricultural understanding.
Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com
