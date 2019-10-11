TOWANDA — A total of $46,339 in grants were given away at the Bradford County Regional Arts Council Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts annual grants awards ceremony at the Historic Keystone Theatre on Thursday.
Pennsylvania Council on the Arts grants were awarded to nonprofit art organizations across Bradford, Tioga, Susquehanna, Columbia, Sullivan, Lycoming, and Wyoming counties.
The Bradford County Heritage Society, the Borough of Sayre, Endless Mountain Choral Society, the Northeast Bradford School District, Troy Youth Arts Council, West Branch Arts Consortium and 25 other groups were awarded grants at the ceremony.
Grant recipients were determined by panelists and those that were scored a high enough were awarded grants up to a maximum of $2,500. Grant recipients were judged on outreach potential and the quality of the application.
Renae Chamberlain, with the Bradford County Regional Arts Council, 36 organizations applied and 31 were awarded grants through the program.
“This is amazing,” said Chamberlain. “I do most of the administration side, but I still do get out to most of the projects. To see more applications coming in every year from different organizations and to see the impact they are having on their communities is just a fabulous thing to be involved in. I couldn’t be more proud to be apart of PPA, Northern Tier and Bradford County.”
Chamberlain stated that the focus of the event is on the applicants and their art.
“The spotlight is on the recipients and the work that they will be doing.”
