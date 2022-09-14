Local athlete selected for Special Olympics World Games

Izaak Hobday has been selected to attend the Special Olympics World Games in 2023 to compete in track.

 Photo Provided

Bradford Sullivan Special Olympics athlete Izaak Hobday has been selected to attend the World Games to compete in track. He will travel to San Antonio, Texas in November for the team trials, and then to Berlin, Germany for the world competition in June 2023.

Other Bradford Sullivan Special Olympics athletes have also been busy preparing for a fall season full of sectional and state events.