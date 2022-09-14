Local athlete selected for Special Olympics World Games

Bradford Sullivan Special Olympics athlete Izaak Hobday has been selected to attend the World Games to compete in track. He will travel to San Antonio, Texas in November for the team trials, and then to Berlin, Germany for the world competition in June 2023.
Other Bradford Sullivan Special Olympics athletes have also been busy preparing for a fall season full of sectional and state events.
The Special Olympics has a mission to offer its athletes the opportunity to train and compete, while helping them also build a healthy, active lifestyle.
A statement from the Bradford Sullivan Special Olympics noted the motivation that Hobday’s selection can provide.
“Having one of the local athletes chosen for an opportunity like this fuels the athletes’ desires to continue striving for their goals and reminds them of the opportunities available within the Special Olympics organization,” said the release. “Setting goals and working hard to achieve them is important in life, and for Izaak it has certainly paid off.”
Anyone interested in supporting Bradford Sullivan Special Olympics can send donations to PO Box 405, Wysox, PA 18854. For information, email sopabradford.sullivan@gmail.com.
