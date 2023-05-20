ATHENS – In the photo, five men gather in front of a wide opening in a hillside. Most wear helmets with lights. Their clothes are dark, fit for hard work – overalls or loose shirts or rugged shoes. Dirt smudges some of their faces. Two donkeys stand with them.
The men were coal miners. Hard-working souls who, day after day, trudged into the black heart of the tough earth to swing picks, lug rocks, fill carts – and build a nation. And as they built a nation, they also built a rich and spellbinding history that fascinates many to this day.
The photo is on the cover of Malin D. Martin’s book “Barclay Mountain Coal Mining,” released just this spring. For 27 years – yes, you read that right: 27 years, nearly three decades — the Athens Township resident has researched, interviewed, researched some more and written, written, written, and now is offering a thick hardcover creation covering around 150 years of almost anything you could want to know about the legendary southern Bradford County town’s coal-mining past.
Can anyone really enjoy a whole 27 years of work on one subject like that? Yes. Martin did. And what did he like best about it? He thinks. “Oh, boy!” He thinks some more.
“I think I would say the act of discovery of information that was unknown to everybody else … and still is.”
Martin believes his book is especially accurate. Besides that, he believes it has its own special touch.
“It’s been done on kind of a personal basis,” he says.
It’s not a “starched-collar history of Bradford County.”
How did this all start for Martin? You have to go – well, back in time.
Discovering Barclay
His parents, Malin Martin Jr. and Mae Beach Martin, grew up locally but moved around the country for Martin Jr.’s career, including Columbus, Ohio; Rockford, Ill.; and Connecticut. But they always brought young Martin and his three brothers back here for vacations with grandparents, and it was then he heard old-time stories and saw local sights.
He went on to serve in the Navy and hold different jobs, such as auto mechanic, BMW dealer and welder/fabricator. In 1987, he says, “I needed a change.” He wanted to buy a house, but not in Connecticut, where he lived at the time. Too expensive. Maybe he’d go back to Bradford County, he thought.
“And this time to live.”
He finally got a job at Fasco, later Paxar, and moved back. He worked there 22 and a half years until the manufacturing department closed, then got his CDL license and drove for EMTA. He retired about 2015. Today, he focuses on renovating his house. And writing.
Today, Martin sits in his home office, with country music softly playing in the background. He’s just a down-to-earth guy who loves history. Old maps hang on one wall and framed Towanda Coal Co. and Lehigh Valley Railroad certificates on another, near chunks of railroad tracks. Over his desk stand several history books. His light fixture is made of vintage lanterns.
Years ago, he decided to write a book on Powell. The little town south of Towanda “is full of historic treasures” and at one time influenced the economy of the whole eastern U.S., he says. Same for all of Bradford County. So, he started talking with folks about the village.
But as he did, they also told him about Laquin and Barclay. Today, of course, they’re ghost towns. Yet, they’re really kind of popular. It seems everybody’s picked blueberries there. Or has hunted there. Or visits the cemetery there.
“There’s something that keeps drawing people back to that area … time and time again,” Martin remarks.
And it’s important history, too, as he says coal was Bradford County’s most-enduring industry up to 1985.
“I sort of got sidetracked and ended up writing the book on coal mining first,” he explains. “The Barclay name has been there for so long that I felt it deserved to be written about first.”
Research
And so, he started. In the book’s preface, Martin talks about his research:
“Where does one begin doing the research for a book that covers such a long expanse of time? The answer was in other books on the county’s history published before 1915 and county records,” said Martin. “Unfortunately, while I devoted much of my early research to these books and paper records, there were people still alive who had firsthand knowledge of mining activities on Barclay Mountain after 1900, but I didn’t know who they were. By the time I learned of them, their days were numbered, or their obituaries appeared in local papers. It was a race against time, and I lost in a few instances.”
“As time went on, the foundation for this book was built from reading microfilmed newspapers (110 years’ worth), obtaining deeds to coal company properties (431 deeds), reading Pennsylvania State reports from the Supreme Court (106 years), microfilmed records at the prothonotary’s office and Inspectors of Mines reports (113 years),” Martin continued. “Along the way, I acquired or copied a few photographs and maps, and they will appear in this work.”
You have to be careful of the Internet, he’ll tell you, and he relied more on older manuscripts. Still, the Web can point you to good references. Also be leery of old newspaper articles – stories could be slanted to keep company officials happy. Things like mine reports, though, were factual.
Martin also discusses the potential inaccuracies with word-of-mouth stories and early written histories. “This book will dispel these historical inaccuracies,” he writes.
In the “Bibliography-References,” in the back, he lists 36 books, five Internet sources, 24 libraries and museums, 16 Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Publications and five sources under “miscellaneous.”
They include a little bit of everything: “History of Bradford County Pennsylvania 1770-1878,” by the Rev. David Craft; “The Romance of Old Barclay,” from 1928, by Review reporter Staley Clark; the Bradford County Library and Bradford County Historical Society; “The Adventures of Sally on Barclay Mountain,” by Sara M. Millard; Paley Library, at Temple; “Coal and Coke in Pennsylvania,” by Carmen DeCiccio, Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission; Ancestry,com and Find A Grave.com; Surface and Subsurface Mining Maps, from the Pennsylvania DEP.
And even things like “Cases Adjudged in the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania 1846-1952,” from Pennsylvania State Reports, and — the West Point Association of Graduates, U.S. Military Academy? Yes, even that. There’s a reason.
In the acknowledgments, he mentions nearly 40 people who helped him, including a retired coal mine operator, a Barclay Mountain resident, those who did computer-aided design and other artistic work, and many who helped with “genealogical research, spreadsheets, data entry, historical ephemera, courthouse records or their own authored works.” He also lists 27 friends, now deceased, who “were worthy of being called grandfather, grandmother, aunt, uncle, brother, sister or cousin. Personal interaction with them enriched my life.”
Martin finally finished last year, and Palmetto Publishing of Charleston, S.C., did the design and printing. He now has boxes and boxes holding copies of the 381-page, hardcover book in his office.
A Look at the Book
How about a sneak peek?
“Barclay Mountain Coal Mining” actually starts about 365 million years ago, discussing the formation of coal, coal seams, continental drift and coal types. We then fast-forward to the discovery of coal and the original Barclay family.
Martin leads readers into the early days, with sections such as “Barclay Railroad and Coal Company,” “Barclay Incline Plane,” “Expanding Markets,” “Financial Panic – 1857” and “A Civil War Connection?” He introduces key people, including Samuel Wallis, Clement Miller, Jervis Langdon, Alexander Diven, Henry Burden and Joseph H. Pelton. And then you have the drama of “Child Labor,” “Miners Killed” and “Labor Unrest.”
Martin even looks at things like “Fish Tales,” “Sunfish Pond,” churches and schools, disease, “Obscure Fraternities,” surnames, cemeteries, “20th Century Mining,” “The Barclay Reunions,” “Temperance Movement,” modern-day gas wells and even Brig. Gen. Thomas Dewitt Milling – “the only pilot known to crash land an airplane on Barclay Mountain.” (Which probably explains the West Point source.)
“A Miner’s Tale” tells the story of Bill Mosier, who was working alone one day and needed to get coal cars out of the mine before leaving: “ … Instead of winching out the last coal car, he decided to push it out. Bill made his running start, got the coal car out to the mouth of the mine near the right-angle turn, at which time his feet slipped. He fell between the track ties, and the coal car rolled back, pinning him at the knees. There he was, unable to free himself and with no one in shouting distance to rescue him. What’s more, a short time later the water pump, which had been running all day, ran out of gas.”
Bill was there all night, with water slowly seeping into the mine. Finally, the owner showed up in the morning. “When he arrived, Bill was having trouble keeping his head above water.” The owner freed him, and Bill recovered and returned to work a week later.
Photos, maps and other images keep good company with the chapters. You see a full-page picture of the Cash Mountain Incline Plane, numerous headstones, a Barclay Lodge IOOF banner, powder houses, the insides of mines, the Barclay Cornet Band, volunteers who set the Barclay Cemetery sign in 1996, pictures of two Stations of the Cross paintings from the St. Patrick’s Church, Paul and Amelia Percival’s wedding photo from 1935 and giant modern machinery from the late 1900s.
Finally, Page 377 shows photos of large, strip-mining draglines under a two-word title: “Mining Ends.”
Education
Martin knows he won’t make a lot of money.
“I’m happy to get the book out there to people who have wanted to know about Barclay, the history of it and haven’t been able to find good, reliable information.”
Today, he and a group of volunteers maintain Barclay Cemetery, which he says is “the most-visited cemetery in the county” with more than 1,500 visitors over the last two or three years. He’s also partway through the Powell book and plans even more.
He’s impressed with the Barclay people and “the pride that was put into the work that was done. But also, the back-breaking work that was accomplished to develop that area for commercial coal mining.” He notes a massive culm pile in that area. Sawmill foundations still standing with carefully rounded corners. Work done with picks, shovels and wheelbarrows.
He admits that “words in the book don’t express that.”
Barclay, the ghost town up in the hills, has a certain mystique. It’s from “old stories, which you’ve heard from friends, family and the fact that you’ve heard these stories about something … and you go up and try to find it.”
Martin admits his book may have erased some of that mystique, now that he’s found maps and GPS coordinates for old sites. But he’s glad to educate readers. To help them say: “Aha! Now I have a little better understanding about coal mining on Barclay! … And the contributions it made to the growth of the industrial United States.” And maybe others will go on and write more about it.
It’s about teaching.
“And that’s the most satisfaction that I would get out of this book … is to bring new awareness of the residents of this area.”
Of the men standing by the mine with the mules. At a place called “Barclay.”
“Barclay Mountain Coal Mining” is available for purchase at: The Canton Sentinel business office; Foster Hall Antiques, Towanda; God’s Promises Book Store, Greens Landing; Sayre Hobby Shop; The Perfect Blend, Waverly, N.Y.; The Sullivan Review, Dushore; and Twin Ponds Country Market, Franklindale.
He also has donated copies to the Allen F. Pierce Free Library, Troy; Bradford County Library, Burlington: Green Free Library, Canton; Mather Memorial Library, Ulster; Monroeton Public Library; Spalding Memorial Library, Athens; Sullivan County Library, Dushore; and Towanda Public Library.
