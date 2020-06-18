SAYRE — In late May, Ariana and Breana Gambrell were running on their regular path, the Diahoga Trail in Sayre, when they found a hate message directed at them written on a tree in black spray paint. The girls, both decorated academics and athletes, documented the hate message and returned home.
After some time the girls showed the graffiti to their father, Ben Gambrell, who then posted the picture along with a long message to those in the Valley community on Facebook about the realities of racism in the area. Shortly after, the post went viral with hundreds of community members and strangers voicing their support for the Gambrell family.
Before the end of the day the graffiti was spray painted over by community members.
“If you think racism is not real or doesn’t exist in my community take a good look at this picture,” the post read. “I am beside angry because I have held back my true feelings for years. I am beside upset because I’ve told myself for years to turn the other cheek and keep moving forward. I am really angry because I have been quiet about the racism that exist and shielded my children from the ills of some people in this country, county, and community. I’m currently struggling and this struggle is real as I read an earlier post shared by my daughter and also as I watch the death of George Floyd on TV.”
The earlier post Gambrell was referencing was a post from Ariana. The Bucknell athlete had written a letter to her teammates about the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement and her own connection with her blackness.
“I grew up with really no consciousness of what it means to be black in America,” Ariana’s letter read. “I’ve never really faced anything to do with racism because of where I grew up. In K-12 they just teach you the basics. In reality everything that has to do with black people (slavery, oppression, injustice) was merely just maybe a total of four months of my schooling career. I decided I wanted to educate myself more about who I am. The world sees me as black so I thought I needed to take it upon myself to get the education I didn’t receive in my public school education. I took multiple college courses this past year about black people and a history course on “Violence and the Making of America.” What I found was that if I, a black woman in America, doesn’t even know the truth about the history of America, what does white America think of it? How do they see it? How do they understand it?”
“A lot of people don’t understand these protests and riots occurring right now,” the letter continued. “The best way that I can explain it is best said by one of my college friends I made this year. ‘Any conversation about the way the people are protesting takes away conversation from the reason they are protesting. You can’t inflict violence and terror upon generations of people, benefiting off the cause of the anger and then tell people how to express their anger or to be nonviolent when violence has literally been gratuitously inflicted upon them since the foundation of the country. But the violence that is going on is nothing new and is institutionalized. The system is not broken, the system is literally made to oppress black people. It was never intended for black people it’s just doing its job. The culture we live in is designed to make black people feel hopeless and it is no accident. This is how the system works. It puts unimaginable strain, violence and stress upon marginalized communities, and then turns its backs on those communities. And then when those groups begin to fall apart, the white culture uses it as evidence to confirm its view that those communities are destined to self harm and implode because they’re somehow fundamentally inferior. All the notions we have of black on black crime or Native Americans who are stereotypes with substance abuse, suicide and domestic violence, that is all designed for us to think of it as self harm. That they did it to themselves. It is not self harm, it is pain that was deliberately inflicted upon them since before they were even born.’ This is a fight worth fighting. Do not stay silent. Educate yourself and then educate others. Education is the key for change.”
With the combination of George Floyd’s death, Ariana’s letter, and the hate symbol directed at his family, Gambrell knew he had to act.
“After reading her letter I knew it was time to support her,” Gambrell told the Review.
The family had many serious conversations about race and the Black Lives Matter protests going on worldwide in the days following the incident and wanted to act. So they went to a BLM protest in Elmira and were even more encouraged.
“We knew it wasn’t enough,” Gambrell remarked.
The family patriarch had an epiphany late Saturday night after staying up late watching the protests on TV.
“We were going to ground zero, Minneapolis,” Gambrell said.
He called a local car rental company to rent a car for a short trip that would mostly be driving time. All three children, including Gambrell’s son Ben, wanted to go to the city where George Floyd was killed and the inception of the invigorated recent Black Lives Matter protests, but Ariana could not go because of work.
The family took the 18 hour trip to Minneapolis with minimum stops on the day of George Floyd’s memorial service. Meanwhile, the Valley community was rallying behind a teacher led vigil for George Floyd and all those lost at hands of law enforcement.
“It’s amazing, because of the small population and lack of diversity that people still want to speak, talk and share up here,” Gambrell said about the vigil that he originally planned to attend before leaving for the impromptu Minneapolis trip. “Black people can’t do it by themselves, they need the support from other cultures. ... As long as it remains a minority oriented issue the powers that be will keep it at a minority rate. The more people talk, the bigger it gets and the more lives that it touches. That’s when we actually make change and do different things and make things happen.”
In Minneapolis, the Gambrells went to the place where George Floyd was killed, the memorial service for Floyd, the Minneapolis police station that had been taken over by the public during the protests, and more landmarks. But what hit home for Gambrell was the makeshift cemetery for the countless other minorities that had been killed by law enforcement, names that Gambrell and his family had mourned over the years, a physical manifestation of the lives stolen from the black community.
Gambrell was also inspired by what he saw at ground zero. Instead of seeing what was on TV, the violence and chaos of a riot, he and his family saw who was building the community better than it was before.
“They were trying to rebuild the city, rebuild that area. They were looking for volunteers to help do these things,” he remarked.”People were giving out food for free, just trying to help.”
“That was really cool to see,” he continued. “(The kids) learned a lot watching TV and everything from home, but it’s a completely different picture when you see it there live. ... It was a wow factor for them.”
While a hate message is never a good thing, the message brought the community together to show their true feelings of love for one another. Gambrell said that he was inundated for days with messages from those in the Valley.
“I like the way the community came together and rallied around,” Gambrell said. “I had so many people write to me or message me, ‘You don’t know me...’ or ‘hey, I’m not from your area...’ and gave their support. I had so many community members that I didn’t know Facebook friend me after that. ... I give all the credit to the community for talking and sharing and looking to take care of it. That’s one of the biggest reasons we wanted to raise our kids here, it’s a great community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.