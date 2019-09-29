ULSTER – Approximately 75 people could be seen hoofing it along the road leading to Hornbrook Park in Ulster Saturday morning as the 3rd annual GTP 5K for United Way took off.
Under sunny skies individuals and teams from local businesses including Global Tungsten & Powders itself, Guthrie, Gannon Insurance and Cargill went head to head on the concrete to raise money for the United Way of Bradford County.
The United Way works to financially support over 45 non-profit agencies in Bradford County that provide services that range from literacy training, food pantries, animal shelters, grandparent programs and more.
2019’s GTP 5K for United Way saw 15 percent more runners than last year’s race and has continued to beat their goal each year, according to GTP Vice President of Government Affairs Stacy Garrity.
“The UW is so important to our community because in bradford county there is a lot of need.” Garrity stated. “Even though the economy is doing well there’s always a lot of need, a lot more homeless than you would think, so we are just delighted to have the whole community come out and participate so that we can fund the organizations that help keep our community strong.”
A Superhero Fun Run was held after the 5K for the event’s youngest runners.
Garrity issued special thanks to the Bradford County Commissioners for donating use of Hornbrook Park to the event, the many local businesses who sponsored the race and Joe Shay who has donated his time each year to serve as EMS and flagger for the race.
5K overall winners were Dwayne Morse, Bill Mosier and Craig Gardner with finishing times of 21:01.88, 22:07.17 and 22:27.07 consecutively.
Stacy Garrity was the first place female winner with a race time of 26:34.42.
Old Guys Rule nabbed the first place team finish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.