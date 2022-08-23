Local club trains in historical combat

Members of the Iron and Oak Historical Combat Guild began their training session with warmups using replica longswords.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

TROY — The sound of training swords cracking against each other was drowned in the pounding rain on the metal roof and roaring thunder yesterday as members of the Iron & Oak Historical Combat Guild sparred with each other.

The Guild is a group of local history buffs looking to expand their knowledge of historical combat. The group is a gathering of amateur historians, many self-taught in different ancient weapons such as knives, swords, and tomahawks. They are loosely centered around the Troy and Gillet areas and often train at Alparon Park.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.