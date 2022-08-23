Local club trains in historical combat

TROY — The sound of training swords cracking against each other was drowned in the pounding rain on the metal roof and roaring thunder yesterday as members of the Iron & Oak Historical Combat Guild sparred with each other.
The Guild is a group of local history buffs looking to expand their knowledge of historical combat. The group is a gathering of amateur historians, many self-taught in different ancient weapons such as knives, swords, and tomahawks. They are loosely centered around the Troy and Gillet areas and often train at Alparon Park.
“I got interested in weapons and combat about five or six years ago,” explained Eric Kjellander, one of the group’s leaders, “I studied and trained but it came to the point where I couldn’t train any more without a group.”
Another member, Jenn Ulrich, said the group started to form when she and Kjellander gave a demonstration at a birthday party with several of the now-core members present.
The group now has close to a dozen regular members that come to their training sessions. At this session held at Alparon Park, ten members braved the pouring rain to train with a mix of plastic, wood, aluminum, and dull steel weapons from a variety of cultures.
“Everyone loves the longsword so we do a bunch with German-style longswords, today we’re going to train with British and American-style sabers based on the 17th and 18th centuries,” Kjellander named off the various implements arrayed on a table.
Troy native Brody Cole, who has a personal history training in sport fencing and saber fencing, was planning to lead tonight’s training in that weapon.
“I originally was interested in fencing lessons but I wanted to lean more into historical techniques,” Cole said regarding his drive to learn saber fencing, “Saber fencing is more freeform than standard fencing.”
After a warm up with Kjellander leading some members through basic longsword stances, several members donned protective padding and helmets in order to practice more aggressively with the blunted blades.
“We don’t offer belts or anything like that,” Kjellander explained, “some people are intimidated by the feel of competition that brings and we want to be very open and welcoming.”
Cole said that, for him, the purpose of a group such as this was the preservation and exploration of history.
“America is such a melting pot that we didn’t really have our own weapon-based martial arts, it all just melted together from many other cultures, while some arts such as Native American martial arts were only passed down orally.”
Another focus of this training was the group’s demonstration at the 2022 Eastern Primitive Rendezvous. The Rendezvous is a tradition in its forty-fifth year and will be held the week of September 23-October 1 at 3021 Locust Road in Milan, Pennsylvania. Those that attend the event will be able to witness many older traditions from amateur and professional historians. Some members of the Guild will be demonstrating knife fighting at the event.
The Guild is always looking for new members of any skill level and can be found on Facebook.
Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com
