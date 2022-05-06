Local Community Hygiene Pantry repaired and restocked by volunteers

In Athens, there is a place where personal care and hygiene items are available at no cost. The free Hygiene Pantry is stocked with toothpaste, feminine hygiene products, soap, shampoo and more. Community volunteers Liz Terwilliger and Terry Johnston gave the pantry some “tender love and care” recently.
The project began in March 2021 when the Liz Terwilliger for Congress Committee hosted a Hygiene and Personal Care drive to coincide with Women’s History Month. The group held a pop-up pantry and gave donated items to community members in need.
“There were a few things left over,” explained Terwilliger, “I thought about the little food pantry started by Becky’s Diner in Waverly. I reached out to Terry Johnston, owner of the Mad Hatters in Athens, and asked her if she’d be interested in hosting a similar hygiene pantry outside the cafe. Terry had worked with me on previous food drives and on the hygiene drive. She has a beautiful Tea Garden and space around her building. Mad Hatter seemed a perfect fit and she agreed right away!”
Terwilliger refurbished a discarded dresser and with the help of her husband, Chris, and with the blessing of Johnston, the little pantry was installed in 2021.
While food and clothing donations are important to the community, personal hygiene items are often overlooked, and are greatly appreciated by those who cannot easily afford them.
“The pantry has been very popular over the past year,” said Johnston, “so it’s worth the time to revamp and refill it.”
Terwilliger brought her granddaughter, Arya, to help her, Johnston and other volunteers in the parking area behind the Mad Hatters last Sunday morning. They cleaned, repaired, and repainted the cabinet.
“Today is the National Liberty Day of Service,” said Terwilliger, a local Libertarian. “Voluntary action is key to Libertarian philosophy. We believe in taking personal action rather than looking for government solutions funded by taxes. Individuals should be free to choose projects or causes to support with their time and donations. The Community Hygiene Pantry is important to me because it fulfills a real need in people’s everyday lives.”
“Money is tight,” agreed Johnston. “This is something that everyone needs. You can’t purchase these items with food stamps, yet they are essential items.”
In April, the Libertarian Party of Bradford County voted to co-sponsor the pantry moving forward.
“They will participate in maintenance of the pantry and in helping to keep it stocked,” said Terwilliger.
Anyone interested in donating to the pantry or helping this effort is invited to add personal care and hygiene items to the shelves any time. If the shelves are full or the donation is large, people can bring donations in to the Mad Hatters Café.
Alternatively, people may reach out to Terwilliger at (570) 731-0822 or community@lizterwilligerforcongress.org. Also, see updates on pantry needs and events taking place around the pantry, like future cleanups, by visiting their Facebook group, www.facebook.com/groups/communityhygienepantry.
