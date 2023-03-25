WYALUSING — To help manage work-related stress, a Bradford County-based consultant offered many words of advice to Wyalusing area businesspeople.
Local consultant Kerri Strauss served as the keynote speaker for the Greater Wyalusing Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner Wednesday evening. The event was held inside the TW Community Room of the WCC Building on Wyalusing’s Main Street.
Strauss served as United Way of Bradford County’s first ever executive director for 10 years. She proceeded to start her own namesake firm, Kerri Strauss Consulting.
At the dinner, she spoke to GWCC members about the topic of burnout prevention. She said that “the World Health Organization defines burnout as a syndrome conceptualized as resulting from chronic stress that has not been successfully managed.”
“Stress is inevitable, however, burnout is preventable,” Strauss said.
Although work can often bring stress, she stated that some people make experience it more in a post-COVID world. She described how living busy lives can often lead people to feel exhausted or overwhelmed at times. Burnout causes fatigue and could lead to toxic work environments.
“What happens when these feelings are not tempered?” Strauss asked. “Burnout effects us socially, physically, mentally, [and] emotionally.”
She emphasized that stress alone doesn’t cause burnout. Instead, its stress plus inadequate resources that causes it.
Strauss offered strategies and ways to turn stress into wellness. One strategy requires the four A’s: avoid, alter, adapt and/or accept.
• Avoid: If possible, people could try to remove people or situations in their lives that cause them stress.
• Alter: “Clearly communicate to others what things can be changed,” Strauss said. “Also set limitations to let people what you are willing to work on.”
• Adapt: People can try to adjust situations or reframing something in a way that makes it a more pleasant experience. For example, if someone has a long commute that’s unavoidable, they can listen to something like a podcast to keep them entertained or informed.
• Accept: “This is the most challenging one because sometimes that’s accepting your own personal inequities,” Strauss said.
She told attendees that self-discipline is a crucial part of overcoming burnout or any type of stress.
“We all have enough discipline in our lives. It’s just a matter of what we are disciplining ourselves to do,” Strauss said.
People can create a new routine that automates their behaviors. It takes around 18 to 254 days to form a new habit, or an average of two months, according to Strauss. For example, children are constantly reminded to brush their teeth, but for adults it’s automatic.
“As you work to adjust and create new routines and habits that result in better self-discipline that’s going to help stress levels, these will become automatic behaviors,” she said.
Keeping a positive mindset is important in the process. “That mind-body relationship is so powerful, it’s no surprise that keeping a positive attitude in every part of your life really can help,” she said.
People should also commit to continuous learning or educating themselves over the course of their entire lives.
“A lot of people look at continuous education as once you graduate high school or college that you are finished learning. That shouldn’t be the case at all,” Strauss said. “We should always be willing to learn new things. It’s so easy now whether you are enrolling in a college class or following a Youtube channel.”
Another important action is to conduct daily or weekly evaluations. Specifically, she stated that people can create a “15 minutes a day plan.”
“Take 15 minutes everyday and build it right into your schedule to evaluate all of your short term and long term goals,” she said.
People could go for a walk outdoors to get away from technology, while others prefer to sit down and make a list that they can cross off. She stated that it’s good to have benchmarks to accomplish and then check off one by one as each goal is completed.
Strauss stated that a favorite quote of hers is “iron sharps iron.”
“I think it’s important to surround yourself with people that you need and things that you need,” she said.
At every stage of their lives, people should find a mentor to learn life experiences from and become a mentor themselves to others.
“Following these strategies and techniques can help create a more positive work-life balance,” she said.
For more information about Strauss’ consulting workshops, go online to kerristraussconsulting.com or email kerri@kerristraussconsulting.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.