WYALUSING — To help manage work-related stress, a Bradford County-based consultant offered many words of advice to Wyalusing area businesspeople.

Local consultant Kerri Strauss served as the keynote speaker for the Greater Wyalusing Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner Wednesday evening. The event was held inside the TW Community Room of the WCC Building on Wyalusing’s Main Street.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.