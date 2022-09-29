Local consultant provides tips to prevent work burnout

Kerri Strauss has conducted many workshop through her consulting firm. She presented an Impact Leadership Workshop on June 15 at the Bradford County Regional Arts Council. Pictured from left: United Way of Bradford County Volunteer Coordinator Kimberly Chebalo and Strauss.

 Photo provided by Kerri Strauss Consulting

TOWANDA — Workdays can include stress that may feel overwhelming at times for some people. One local consultant has recently offered advice to establish a more healthy and happy state of mind for them.

Local consultant Kerri Strauss held a Burnout Prevention Workshop on Sept. 14 at Lackawanna College in Towanda. She organized the workshop through her namesake firm, Kerri Strauss Consulting.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.