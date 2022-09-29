Local consultant provides tips to prevent work burnout

TOWANDA — Workdays can include stress that may feel overwhelming at times for some people. One local consultant has recently offered advice to establish a more healthy and happy state of mind for them.
Local consultant Kerri Strauss held a Burnout Prevention Workshop on Sept. 14 at Lackawanna College in Towanda. She organized the workshop through her namesake firm, Kerri Strauss Consulting.
Burnout is the occupational phenomenon characterized by chronic workplace stress, according to the World Health Organization’s website. Signs of burnout can include “feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion; increased mental distance from one’s job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one’s job; and reduced professional efficacy,” the website adds.
The interactive session featured around a dozen participants that had the opportunity to hear some lessons learned from Strauss.
“There are many ways people can learn to properly manage stress. One way is to “Plant the “SEAD,”” Strauss stated.
SEAD is a rough acronym that displays S for “short term/long term evaluation,” E for “practice extreme ownership,” A for “keep A positive mindset” and D for “have discipline for continuing education,” according to KSC.
“Short-term planning includes making a daily schedule and to-do list. Check things off as you go along, but don’t forget to also do some long-term planning and evaluation,” Strauss said.
Workers can look at their projects in the long-term to set expectations and plan them out accordingly to better ease stress, she added.
“Practicing extreme ownership means taking responsibility. We should always strive to keep a positive attitude, and continually seek continuing education,” Strauss said.
She expressed how people should never stop learning and they can always find outlets to enlighten themselves on various subjects. People can and should seek out information from places or mediums such as formal classes or even informal YouTube videos, she stated.
“There are many ways to continuously learn and grow as an individual and a leader,” Strauss said. “Avoid two high stress days back to back. Do not go more than two days without prioritizing self. Turn stress into wellness. Laugh often. Avoid, alter, adapt and when all else fails, accept.”
The Burnout Prevention Workshop is one of many consults that Strauss provides to the public that includes an Impact Leadership Workshop and a Strategic Planning Workshop.
“Participants were encouraged to remember that iron sharpens iron,” she expressed. “Successful people surround themselves with others who provide them with what they need to become the best possible version of themselves. Seek a mentor. Become a mentor.“
