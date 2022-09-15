On Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12, The Lycoming Composite Mountain Bike Team traveled to Gettysburg to compete in the first race of the season for The National Interscholastic Cycling Association’s (NICA) Pennsylvania Mountain Bike League.
Gettysburg’s Grinnin’ at Granite race welcomed middle school and high schools teams from across Pennsylvania, adding up to more than 600 riders. Local riders on the Lycoming Composite Team included Rein Alderfer and Chase Geurin, both of Towanda.
