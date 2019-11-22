A dairy farmer from Columbia Cross Roads received the support of the Pennsylvania Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee Wednesday in a bid to secure a reappointment to the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board.
According to state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), the full state Senate will now vote on the nomination of James A. Van Blarcom next month.
Van Blarcom, whose family farm includes 500 head of cattle, was first appointed to the Milk Marketing Board in 2014 following a nomination by then-Gov. Tom Corbett.
“I have known Jim for many years and I have been very impressed by his involvement and commitment to improving our region,” Yaw said. “His experience as a dairy farmer and current member of the Milk Marketing Board are great assets to Pennsylvania’s dairy industry and I am happy to lend my support for his reappointment to the board.”
The board is made up of two farmer members and a consumer member, and establishes minimum prices for milk, wholesale and retail.
