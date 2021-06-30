Local districts looking at combined $2.1 million boost in educational funding

A breakdown of the state funding coming to local school districts shows they will benefit from an additional $2,120,178 in last week’s state budget agreement expected to be signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf this week.
The 2021-2022 spending plan, at $39.78 billion, represents “historic levels” of education funding without raising taxes, all while contributing a record $2.5 billion to the Pennsylvania Rainy Day Fund, according to state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110). Basic education funding was increased by $300 million statewide, while an additional $50 million was dedicated to special education, $25 million to pre-K programs, and $5 million to Head Start.
“I am pleased we boosted basic education funding by $300 million,” Pickett said. “Many parents have contacted me about their children falling behind in their education because of the pandemic. To help those students, we made sure to include learning loss dollars in there so schools can bring children up to speed in their studies.”
State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) said the budget makes a “strong commitment to our teachers and students.”
“This is a responsible budget that prioritizes fiscal responsibility and protects taxpayers while also investing in our communities and schools,” he said.
Below is a list of local school districts, their total amount of basic education funding in the budget, and how much of an increase it represents compared to the current fiscal year ending today:
- Athens Area School District – $12.2 million (up $439,235 or 3.7%);
- Canton Area School District – $7.4 million (up $297,915 or 4.2%);
- Northeast Bradford School District – $6.1 million (up $87,990 or 1.7%);
- Sayre Area School District – $6.5 million ($191,490 or 3.1%);
- Sullivan County School District – $2.9 million (up $141,315 or 5%);
- Towanda Area School District – $7.6 million (up $624,481 or 9%);
- Troy Area School District – $9.5 million ($201,786 or 2.2%);
- Wyalusing Area School District – $7.2 million (up $135,966 or 1.9%).
Overall, state school funding totals $13.55 billion.
“It has been a long journey in this budget year, but a positive one,” Pickett said. “We started with the governor’s proposal back in February that proposed increasing taxes by $7 billion with a 46% tax hike in the state income taxes and ended up with a spending plan that raises no taxes. We also were able to set aside an additional $2.5 billion in Pennsylvania’s Rainy Day fund for next year’s budget. Because of the circumstances ahead, we need to make sure we are prepared and can pass another budget with no tax hikes.”
